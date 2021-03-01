Adrienne Barbeau Joins The Cast Of Audio Series Musical THE WORLD TO COME

Tony and Golden Globe nominated stage and screen star Adrienne Barbeau has joined The World to Come, a fantasy audio series available on all podcast platforms. Ms. Barbeau joins a cast of veteran actors from the Broadway community (including Justin Sargent, Lana Gordon, and Marissa Rosen) and beyond for the series climax as Queen Gehenna.

Ms. Barbeau has had an extraordinary career, spanning from her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, to her Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for the role of Rizzo in the original Broadway production of Grease. Fans might know her best for her performances in such genre greats as The Fog, Escape From New York, Creepshow, Swamp Thing, Back to School, and Cannonball Run. She also appeared in over 450 screen performances, including her work on Maude and in the Academy Award winning ARGO.

The World to Come is an epic serial musical adventure set in a semi-dystopian future New York where society is divided along pop-cultural lines. The series blends musical styles and genres, brought to life by a cast of over 20 actors and more than a dozen creatives. The series' 12-episode debut season was recorded and engineered in quarantine between June and September of 2020, as an expression of sheer artistic willpower and spirit.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Adrienne as part of The World to Come family," said series director and showrunner Rachel Klein. "She is a thoughtful and nuanced actor who brings a special kind of gravitas to her work. I've always found her roles to be empowering, and I'm honored that she is portraying Queen Gehenna."

The Creative Team comprises of award-winning composer, librettist, and lyricist Erik Ransom (his hit GRINDR The Opera won London's Off-West End Award for Best New Musical in 2019,) composer and orchestrator Andy Peterson (Associate MD/Conductor of Broadway's Tootsie, Composer of Stalker: The Musical,) director and showrunner Rachel Klein (Director of Off-Broadway's critically acclaimed Red Roses, Green Gold; Around The World in 80 Days; The Anthem,) producer David Treatman (Broadway: A Christmas Carol, Angels in America; Off-Broadway: Puffs, Be More Chill; Podcasts: Propoganda!, The 180, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of The Future,) audio producer Mike Lunoe (Chicago National tour; creator and host of Animal Fanclub Podcast) associate producer Melissa Edelblum, sound designer Sean Hagerty (Ghostlight at Lincoln Center Theatre; Third Rail's And Then She Fell,) with Cadence Hira serving as sound apprentice and Caroline Bohnenberger as assistant director.

The 20+ company of actors features Justin Sargent (Broadway: Spiderman; Rock of Ages,) Marissa Rosen (For the Girls with Kristin Chenoweth,) Lana Gordon (Broadway: Chicago; Tina Fey's "The Best of Broadway" on NBC) Joanna Carpenter, Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Jamyl Dobson, Remy Germinario, PJ Griffith (Broadway: American Idiot; Rock of Ages,) Em Grosland ("Tales of the City;" "New Amsterdam"), Brandon Haagenson (Off-Broadway: Afterglow), Chris Harder, Jonathan Hoover (as "Inappropriate Patti"), Kate Hoover, Scott Lilly, Sandra Marante (In the Heights,) Tara Martinez, Erik Ransom, Brody Redman, Carson Robinette, Grace Stockdale (Waitress National tour,) and Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line) with a company of musicians featuring Spencer Cohen (Broadway: Tootsie,) Cadence Hira, Wayne Leechford, Mike Lunoe, Andy Peterson, Sean Hagerty and Mike Rosengarten (Broadway: Be More Chill.)

Step into a legendary episodic adventure set to music in The World to Come, available on all major podcasting platforms.

For more info about The World to Come, please visit: https://www.theworldtocomemusical.com/