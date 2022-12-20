Video: Iconoclast Theatre Collective Releases 'War on Xmas' Starring Pissi Myles
"Christmas is the best time of year because you feel all warm and cozy, and ready to start a fist fight at the drop of a hat." -Pissi Myles
Iconoclast Theatre Collective (GRINDR: The Opera, The World to Come) released their inaugural holiday single, "War on Xmas" starring acclaimed drag queen Pissi Myles ("Babashook"). The single which features music and orchestration by Andy Peterson (Tootsie; The World to Come) and lyrics by Erik Ransom (GRINDR: The Opera; Shooting Star) will be available for streaming and download on Spotify and other streaming outlets on Christmas Day.
Watch the video below!
The music video is directed by theatre director Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) with direction of photography by Marc Parroquín. The video features NYC theatre actors Coleman Cummings (Mystic Pizza), Terrance Johnson (Bhangin It: A Bangin New Musical) and Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line).
"Christmas is the best time of year because you feel all warm and cozy, and ready to start a fist fight at the drop of a hat." -Pissi Myles
"I'd wanted to work with Pissi Myles for years and, given her renown for attending the impeachment proceedings in Washington, she seemed like a perfect fit for this political parody meets holiday anthem. The team got on like a House (of Representatives) on fire!" -Erik Ransom
Pissi Myles is an accomplished drag comedian, singer, and hostess from Asbury Park, NJ. She has worked with brands like Taco Bell, Miller Lite, and Grindr as well as performed with musical acts like Kim Petras, King Princess, and Danity Kane. Always one to make a scene, in 2019 Pissi partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Donning a red mini dress and a patriotic updo, Pissi caused a stir on Capital Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post. Plus thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and even the queen herself, RuPaul. In addition to her weekly shows in New York City, she continues to produce hilarious parodies, like her viral hit single Babashook. She's performed at Radio City Music Hall, the legendary Wigstock festival, and has been featured on Billboard, Vogue, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Huffington Post, RuPaul's What's The T Podcast, and more! You can find her at her many monthly and weekly shows and guest appearances throughout NYC, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and NJ.
The Iconoclast Theatre Collective was created as a call to creative arms, a genre-defying bolt of lightning in the dark. We use theatricalized musical storytelling on and off the stage, breaking barriers and exploring new mediums in order to foster community and generate timely, resonant work. Prizing proactive thinking, listening, and craftsmanship, it is ITC's mission to create space for daring musical theatre storytelling--even if that physical space does not exist. We understand the rules. It's time to break them.
https://www.iconoclasttheatrecollective.com/
@iconoclastheatrecollective
More Hot Stories For You
December 19, 2022
Kala Koa Entertainment celebrates 16 years of bringing the biggest and brightest names in Hawaiian music to the mainland with the 2023 Southern California Slack Key Festival returning to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Gordon Goodwin and His Big Phat Band to Headline Catalina's Jazz Club on New Year's Eve
December 19, 2022
Owner Catalina Popescu has announced that Grammy-winning Jazz great Gordon Goodwin and his Big Phat Band will headline the musical celebration at Catalina Jazz Club on December 31.
CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Spring 2023 Edition
December 19, 2022
CRSSD Festival has announced the initial artist lineup for its Spring 2023 edition taking place on March 4 and 5 at the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego. The two day city-center festival remains the west coast's' most celebrated house and techno festival, offering fans a taste of the global electronic music scene in a picturesque and convenient location.
Matthew Davies Launches 'NOT STANDARD' Album and Live Show
December 19, 2022
Matthew Davies has announced Not Standard. This project discusses the experience of being different from the world around you. Original covers from a diverse group of artists such as Ariana Grande, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sara Bareilles, and Stephen Sondheim with a jazz twist!
Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Concert This Week Due to Illness
December 18, 2022
The Billy Joel concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden will be postponed to Friday, June 2nd.