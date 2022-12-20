Video: Iconoclast Theatre Collective Releases 'War on Xmas' Starring Pissi Myles

Iconoclast Theatre Collective (GRINDR: The Opera, The World to Come) released their inaugural holiday single, "War on Xmas" starring acclaimed drag queen Pissi Myles ("Babashook"). The single which features music and orchestration by Andy Peterson (Tootsie; The World to Come) and lyrics by Erik Ransom (GRINDR: The Opera; Shooting Star) will be available for streaming and download on Spotify and other streaming outlets on Christmas Day.

Watch the video below!

The music video is directed by theatre director Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) with direction of photography by Marc Parroquín. The video features NYC theatre actors Coleman Cummings (Mystic Pizza), Terrance Johnson (Bhangin It: A Bangin New Musical) and Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line).

"Christmas is the best time of year because you feel all warm and cozy, and ready to start a fist fight at the drop of a hat." -Pissi Myles

"I'd wanted to work with Pissi Myles for years and, given her renown for attending the impeachment proceedings in Washington, she seemed like a perfect fit for this political parody meets holiday anthem. The team got on like a House (of Representatives) on fire!" -Erik Ransom

Pissi Myles is an accomplished drag comedian, singer, and hostess from Asbury Park, NJ. She has worked with brands like Taco Bell, Miller Lite, and Grindr as well as performed with musical acts like Kim Petras, King Princess, and Danity Kane. Always one to make a scene, in 2019 Pissi partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Donning a red mini dress and a patriotic updo, Pissi caused a stir on Capital Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post. Plus thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and even the queen herself, RuPaul. In addition to her weekly shows in New York City, she continues to produce hilarious parodies, like her viral hit single Babashook. She's performed at Radio City Music Hall, the legendary Wigstock festival, and has been featured on Billboard, Vogue, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Huffington Post, RuPaul's What's The T Podcast, and more! You can find her at her many monthly and weekly shows and guest appearances throughout NYC, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and NJ.

The Iconoclast Theatre Collective was created as a call to creative arms, a genre-defying bolt of lightning in the dark. We use theatricalized musical storytelling on and off the stage, breaking barriers and exploring new mediums in order to foster community and generate timely, resonant work. Prizing proactive thinking, listening, and craftsmanship, it is ITC's mission to create space for daring musical theatre storytelling--even if that physical space does not exist. We understand the rules. It's time to break them.

https://www.iconoclasttheatrecollective.com/

@iconoclastheatrecollective