GRINDR THE OPERA to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Iconoclast Theatre Collective has announced the full cast for Grindr the Opera, a 2-night concert reading on June 17th and June 24th at 9:30pm EDT at The Green Room 42.

Grindr the Opera is Erik Ransom's original, operatic parody about the hook-up app that changed gay life as we know it. Grindr the Opera won London's 2019 Off West End Award for Best New Musical.

Grindr will be played by TaylorRatliff,@tayloratty/@plasmalarose taylorratliff.com, Jack will be played by Noah Hartwell,@noahhartwell. Tom will be played by Coleman Steele Cumming, colemanscummings. Devon will be played by Terrance Johnson,@terranceljohnson terranceljohnson.com and Don will be played by Kevin McGuire,@kevins1231.

The team comprises of Director Rachel Klein, Music Supervisor Andy Peterson, Music Director Luke Williams, and Associate Director Scott Lilly.

Composer/Lyricist/Writer: Erik Ransom states, "The advent of Grindr represents a huge paradigm shift in the way queer people seek out connection, and I find it fascinating how it spread out into straight culture as well when apps like Tinder and Bumble started to crop up. My goal in writing the show was to raise questions about how our most basic evolutionary imperatives are affected by the rapid advancement of technology and how well we, as a society, are keeping up with these novel trends."

ICONOCLAST THEATRE COLLECTIVE was created as a call to creative arms, a genre-defying bolt of lightning in the dark. We use theatricalized musical storytelling on and off the stage, breaking barriers and exploring new mediums in order to foster community and generate timely, resonant work. Prizing proactive thinking, listening, and craftsmanship, it is ITC's mission to create space for daring musical theatre storytelling-even if that physically space does not exist. We understand the rules. It's time to break them.