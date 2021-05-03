Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKTHROUGHS to be Presented by NY Queer Playback Theater

During the performance the audience will be invited to tell stories from their lives, then the story will be "played back" around the theme of "Breakthroughs".

May. 3, 2021  

Produced by Alight Theater Guild, NY Queer Playback Theater will present a virtual, interactive playback performance to share and celebrate personal stories of "Breakthroughs" on Saturday, May 8th at 1:30pm and 7:30pm EDT over zoom.

During the performance the audience will be invited to tell stories from their lives, then the story will be "played back" with facilitation, improvisational forms, and music by our Ensemble, around the theme of "Breakthroughs". Topics may include:

-Discoveries we have made in our lives

-Breaking through walls of isolation and/or anxiety

-Big life changes made throughout this pandemic

-Dismantling the barriers to equity, empowerment, and social justice

-What it's like to be stuck in a loop and needing a breakthrough

Link to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-queer-playback-theaters-breakthroughs-may-8-at-130pm-730pm-edt-registration-151334715207

The Playback Ensemble includes Noha Arafa, Courtney J. Boddie, Shan Y. Chuang, Emily Duggan, Arlen Kerndt, Chris Panzica, Jamie Roach, Rick Sanford, Michael Zaiontz with Music by Dave Ross and Mountaine Jonas will be the Conductor.

We invite all people, those from the LGBTQ+ community and allies, to reflect on our lives within our community, our nation and globally in the space that we are creating to encourage openness, acceptance, respect, and equality regardless of one's gender identity, sexual orientation, body size, ability, or status.

Personal sharing is encouraged and entirely voluntary. Feel free to tell a story or to enjoy the stories of others.

For more information: https://www.alighttheater.org/queerplayback


