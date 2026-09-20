BITCOIN BAD BOY To Perform At The NYC Chain Theatre

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Inferno is set to present Bitcoin Bad Boy, a new comedy written by Ben Schiller and directed by Meg Gomez-Campbell, running October 15–25, 2026, as part of the Factory Series at the Chain Theatre in Midtown Manhattan. Twelve performances. Tickets are on sale now.

Meg Gomez-Campbell directs a cast including Chris Chene, Jack Orrico, Gloria Jung, Jonathan Curelop, Dennis Brito, Kelechi Udenkwo, Gianna Hoffman, Cianna Castro, and Annie Conolly.

Las Vegas. The Bitcoin World conference. Charlie Schwagg, a crypto coder, is out of prison. His brother wants him to launch a memecoin. The government's new Crypto Czar wants to recruit him. Over one week and 2,400 miles, Charlie has to decide what he still believes about the movement he helped create.

Inspired by real events, Bitcoin Bad Boy draws on the history of crypto, placing big themes in the context of a family drama. Schiller spent more than a decade reporting on the crypto industry, including six years as Managing Editor at CoinDesk. Bitcoin Bad Boy is the sequel to Happenstance, the first Bitcoin play, which Schiller staged in the East Village in 2024.

'I watched this industry go from being pretty far out there to the center of American politics,' said Schiller. 'The play is about how a true believer deals with the new reality where crypto is supported by the White House.'

Bitcoin Bad Boy was developed through workshop readings in Las Vegas in April 2026 and Miami in May 2026 before entering rehearsals in New York in August. Schiller, originally from London, was previously on staff at Fast Company for seven years. He lives in the East Village.

Other members of the creative team include Executive Producer: Ben Schiller; Associate Producer: Brie Albright; Dramaturg: Jenna Rowell; Stage Manager & Sound Designer: Liz Hetzel; Assistant Stage Manager: Erin Mee; Scenic Designer: Eleanor Williams; Costume Designer: Seo Yun; Lighting Designer: Hope Debelius; Lighting Assistant: Alex Rice; Projection Designer: Gavin Strawnato; Props: Dief De Falco; Public Relations: Paul Siebold, Off Off PR.

Performances will run October 15-25, as part of the Factory Series at the Chain Theatre.

About The Cast & Creative Team

Ben Schiller (Playwright / Executive Producer) is a writer and producer based in the East Village. His first play, Happenstance, the first Bitcoin play, was staged in the East Village in 2024. He spent more than a decade covering the crypto industry, including six years as Managing Editor at CoinDesk, and is currently Head of Communications at Miden, a privacy blockchain project. He was previously on staff at Fast Company for seven years and is originally from London.

Meg Gomez-Campbell (Director) (they, them, elle) is a Cuban-American and Trans director, theatermaker, and proud native New Yorker currently based in Brooklyn. Upcoming: new work by Eleanor Evans-Wickberg. Directing credits include My Secret SuperPower (finalist at 2026 Queens Short Play Festival) and Hole by Eleanor Evans-Wickberg, WOLF! (workshop) by Ant LoGrande @ A.R.T., Seminar @ NuBox Theatre, and Me. You. Doom. (short film pilot) by Summer Moran. Professional performance credits include Creature / Comfort (dir. Benita de Wit) @Life World/Exponential Festival, Romeo and Juliet - Regional Tour (dir. Emma Went), Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play (dir. Davis McCallum) and Romeo and Juliet (dir. G.T. Upchurch) @Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Wagner College B.A. Theater & Speech Performance. IG: @mister.meg / www.meggomezcampbell.com.

Chris Chene (Charlie Schwagg) Chris Chene is an actor, writer and filmmaker. He loves collaborating on new works, like Bitcoin Bad Boy, with his own film Plain City which he co-wrote, starred in, and produced coming soon. He's grateful for credits such as Netflix's The Chair as a co-star role, and to back on the stage working with Meg the director of this project on their second play to date. He's looking forward to many collaborative projects to come.

Jack Orrico (Dan Schwagg) Jack Orrico is a New York-based actor with a BFA in Acting from Syracuse University. Credits include The Zoo Story at Chain Theatre, The Woman in the Waves at The Tank, Balm in Gilead, Open Hydrant's Winter Short Play Festival, and Romeo and Juliet with Athens Theatre Group. @jackorrico | jackorrico.com

Gloria Sangirardi Jung (Barbara Schwagg) Gloria Sangirardi Jung is a baby boomer and late bloomer who returned to her 1970s Everyman Group theater roots with a vengeance in 2006. Credits include original plays in New York and Long Island, The Gin Game, festival films, commercials, and music videos - including a speaking role in A$AP Rocky's 'Tony Tone.'

Jonathan Curelop (Ralph) 'Bitcoin Bad Boy' marks a return to the stage for Jonathan after a 35-year hiatus. His recent work includes the short films 'A Bad Day for Bob' and 'Erik.' Jonathan has a BA in Theater from UMass/Amherst and an MA in Creative Writing from The City College of New York. He currently studies at Open Studio Acting.

Dennis Brito (Butch Pine) Dennis is a NYC based actor who is thrilled to be back on the boards in “Bitcoin Bad Boy.” Theater credits include: “Port Chicago 50” at Theater Row, “Chasing Jack” at the Jerry Orbach Theater; “Poisoned” at the Mint Theater; “Last Jew in Europe” at the Triad, and “La Nina Que Moria a Cada Rato” at Repertorio Espanol. Film: “Before the Snow”, “Urban”, “Into the Limelight” and the indie thriller “The Ideal.” TV: “The Food That Built America,” “A Good Cop,” “A Crime to Remember,” and “The Perfect Murder. See more @ www.dennisbrito.com

Kelechi Udenkwo (Ned / Foster) Kelechi Udenkwo is an actor born and raised from Dallas, TX, who has appeared in numerous productions, including Suzan-Lori Parks' Father Comes Home From the Wars, Cyrano, and Henry 4, at Quintessence Theater Group in Philadelphia, PA. New York Theater: When Gold Turns Black; Lines. He has also written, produced and starred in his own one-man-show titled FEATHERS, an autobiographical depiction of his battles with family trauma, suicidal thoughts, and self-love that he performed at Pace University. His play, SPACE, premiered at the Chain Theater on Juneteenth of 2025.

Annie Conolly (Greg / Sexy Bacon) Annie Conolly (they/them) is a Brooklyn based non-binary lesbian actor, writer, and musician. You can watch them star as “Rex” in Sam's World on Amazon Prime/Tubi. They star in Purple Lingerie, a short film, which was recently accepted into NewFest38. Recent TV includes Dexter: Resurrection and one more show yet to be announced. Follow them for more on Instagram @annieconolly

Gianna Hoffman (Sallie) Gianna Hoffman is an actor and writer based in Brooklyn, New York. Recent credits include LIPS (Juju), SYNESTHESIA (India), ERASE ERASE (Margot), and SAPPHICANA (Young Traveller). Her first full-length play, Obit Play, went up at The Tank in November, and her second, Slobber, has a reading set for November of this year. She has a three-year-old cat named Mazzy who has more IMDb credits than she does. UNCSA grad. Repped by Brave Artists Management. @giannahoffman

Cianna Castro (Rashida) Cianna Castro is an artist based out of Newark, NJ. Her work as a performer has been featured at The Metropolitan Opera, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Azuka Theater, Ego Po Classical Theater, the Philadelphia Theater Company, and the Island Shakespeare Festival. She is a graduate of the Temple University theater program and an avid rock climber.

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