BIRDS OF PARADISE Takes Flight At Theater For The New City

Just as our nation celebrates its birthday on July 4, Birds of Paradise opens at Theater for the New City, telling a story of an American family during the Great Depression.

The new play, a finely crafted drama with strong characters and plot, written by Claude Solnik and directed by Jim Keeler, runs July 4-14 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between Ninth and Tenth Streets

Dan Pavacic, Marisa Gold, Peter Tarantino and Abigail Grizzle star in this show about a pivotal time in American history.

A family who runs a store and the family's best friend struggle to retain normalcy and happiness, while the financial collapse threatens to disrupt their way of life.

"The play shows how, despite love, good will and best intentions, it's difficult if not impossible to escape the destructive effects of the Great Depression," says Keeler, who's directing the play. "We watch financial pressures bring out both the best and the flaws in each character."

Birds of Paradise was inspired by the true story of a man whose family owned a store during the Great Depression. When customers couldn't pay for goods, he let them give him IOUs, which set the stage for events that follow.

"He was a good man who did what he could to help everyone else," Solnik says. "In this play, we see what happens when the family faces its own financial problems, in part because they're looking out for others."

Although the Great Depression is distant in terms of time, this play seeks to provide what historian Barbara Tuchman called a "distant mirror."

Members of the cast said they found spiritual connections to their character and links to the time when the play is set.

"My grandmother always told me stories about growing up during the depression, but I was removed from it by two generations of business success and financial recovery," says Marisa Gold, who plays Emma.

She says "in searching for the reality of daily life for Emma," the stories she had heard so many times from her relatives became more real.

"How my great-grandmother meticulously portioned food for the family based on need, and when there wasn't enough to go around, how she, herself, 'simply wasn't hungry,'" Gold says.

Dan Pavacic, who plays Jake, remembers watching the economy crash in 2007 as the country's own financial security was suddenly at risk.

"It was the first time I had heard the word 'Recession' in my life," he says. "I was only 11 years old at the time, very similar to Elizabeth's age in our play, so the experience I had then is something I'm empathetic about and have carried with me as we all tackle this new play."

In addition to Gold, who plays Emma, and Pavacic, who plays Jake, Peter Tarantino plays Dennis, a friend of the family, and Abigail Grizzle plays Jake's and Emma;'s daughter Elizabeth.

Laura Lonski is stage manager for this production with lighting design by Shelly Callahan and costume design by Everett Clark.

Shows are Thurs. July 4 at 7 p.m.; Fri. July 5 at 8 p.m.; Sat. July 6 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sun. Jul 7 at 3 p.m.; Fri. July 12 at 8 p.m.; Sat. July 13 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sun. Jul 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18/ $15 seniors and students. www.theaterforthenewcity.net and 212-254-1109.





