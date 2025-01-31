BENT Adds Additional Show After Sold-Out Weekend at the Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand after two sold-out performances, OUT/PLAY will present one additional presentation of BENT by Martin Sherman on Friday, February 7 at 7:00pm at the Studio Theatre.

OUT/PLAY is a collective of queer actors and directors aiming to shine a light on lesser-known or infrequently performed plays about the queer experience, and written by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Our play readings bring new life to queer plays for contemporary audiences.

BENT is a powerful and poignant drama by Martin Sherman. Set during the Holocaust, BENT explores themes of love, identity, and survival as Max, initially desperate to conceal his sexuality to stay alive, gradually forms a deep and transformative bond with a fellow concentration camp prisoner. With its raw emotional intensity and exploration of persecution, BENT highlights the harrowing experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals during the Holocaust, offering a compelling, humanizing perspective on history's darkest moments.

BENT, a staged reading presented by OUT/PLAY, is directed by Michael James Byrne and features David J. Baldwin (as Greta), Tyler Bey (as Horst), Bo Bogle (as Officer/Captain), David McDermott (as Uncle Freddie), Jacob Narcy (as Guard), Charlie Reid (as Rudy), Zach Schanne (as Max), Ian Stack (as Wolf), and Tim Wolfendon (as Guard).

Proceeds from the evening directly fund OUT/PLAY, a grassroots nonprofit. To learn more, click here.

