BEGIN THE END Sci-Fi Drama to be Presented at HB Playwright Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conch Shell Productions' Inc will present the staged reading of BEGIN THE END, a riveting new sci-fi drama written by Haitian-American playwright Magaly Colimon-Christopher and directed by the award-winning Aixa Kendrick. This thought-provoking story blends speculative fiction with emotional drama to explore what it truly means to be human in a world controlled by artificial intelligence.

Set in a dystopian future, the survival of humanity above ground is dictated by genetic modifications overseen by artificial intelligence. Beneath the surface, an underground group of renegade humans, who possess the ability to self-procreate, wages war against the oppressive AI-controlled establishment. A genetically modified human Knower (played by Alyssa Carter), faces off against the formidable cis-female Queen of Bridge (played by Rachel Vasques) in a battle that will determine the fate of humanity.

This gripping narrative delves deep into the themes of AI vs. humanity and nature vs. nurture, posing critical questions about identity, survival, and the balance of power in a world on the brink.

Cast & Creative Team:

Magaly Colimon-Christopher, a first-generation Haitian-American actress/playwright/director and the Producing Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions. Known for her powerful storytelling, Colimon-Christopher is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Caribbean artists. Learn more at www.magalycolimon.com.

Director: Aixa Kendrick, an award-winning stage and screen actress of Puerto Rican and African American heritage. A Jerome Foundation recipient for avant-garde playwrights, Kendrick recently won Best Actress at the Hip Hop Film Festival 2020. Learn more at www.AixaKendrick.com.

Actress, Alyssa Carter, a Trinidadian-born actress and graduate of Purchase College's BFA Acting Conservatory ('22), brings depth and energy to this pivotal role.

Actress, Rachel Vasques, a New York native with a background in film, television, and theater, is excited to bring her talent to this innovative production.

Event Details:



Date/Time: December 6th at 7pm; December 7th at 2pm

Location:HB Playwright Theatre, 124 Bank Street, NY

Tickets:$20 Eventbrite

The evening will include readings of Begin the End, Heir Jones (by Anthony Othello Pratt Jr); Lor (By AnJu Hyppolite), and August Wilson is a Radical! Or Bodies! (written by Petron B.) Following the readings, co-resident dramaturgs Jasmeene Francois and Marissa Joyce Stamps will lead a Q&A with the playwright, director, and cast, offering an inside look at the creative process behind this bold new work.

Comments