BAC Presents Tere O'Connor's RIVULETS Next Month
Performances run Dec 7-10, 14-17.
Over his 40-year career, Tere O'Connor has developed singular movement constructions that expand elemental aspects of dance into illusory worlds that both reach into the depths of the imagination and remain grounded in contemporary realities. In Rivulets, he grapples with the relationship between unison/non-unison movement, its ubiquity across dance forms and the social and philosophical resonances this choreographic examination might engender such as: ideals of classical beauty, authoritarian or anarchic tendencies, and the standardization of human behavior. Creating structures where unison and non/unison treatments collide, he works to dissolve the order/chaos binary and promote alternative choreographic structures shaped by the unruly nature of consciousness.
Set to O'Connor's own original musical score, this World Premiere is created in collaboration with performers Leslie Cuyjet, Tess Dworman, Wendell Gray, Emma Judkins, Jordan Lloyd, Jordan Morley, Mac Twining, and Jessie Young. Lighting by Michael O'Connor. Costumes by Reid Bartelme.
Choreography: Tere O'Connor
Musical Score: Tere O'Connor
Lighting Design: Michael O'Connor
Performers: Leslie Cuyjet, Tess Dworman, Wendell Gray, Emma Judkins, Jordan Lloyd, Jordan
Morley, Mac Twining, Jessie Young
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, will present FURY!, featuring Lauren Bone Noble, Saturday November 12th at 7 PM and Sunday November 13th at 5:30 PM at New York City's historic Theatre Row.
A Grimm's Classic Get's A Fresh Spin With PinProduction's RUMPELSTILTSKIN!
November 2, 2022
Through a combination of live actors and animation, this Spanish-language fairytale anthology series brings vegan wolves, nudest emperors, and excentric little men to life for silly tales about the tricky task of being human.
EPIC Players Presents Molière's TARTUFFE
November 2, 2022
This December, EPIC Players, New York's leading neuro-diverse theatre company will be presenting Molière's Tartuffe, one of the greatest comedies of the classic period, on its mainstage.
Festival Of New Jewish Plays Comes to JCC Manhattan This Month
November 2, 2022
The Jewish Plays Project (David Winitsky, Artistic Director) is proud to announce its return to New York City after a three year hiatus, on November 30 and December 1, 2022. The Festival of New Jewish Plays, in partnership with the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, will feature the winners of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 National Jewish Playwriting Contests in the JPP's signature Reading+ format (script-in hand readings with targeted design support), created by the city's best actors, directors, and designers.
TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX Opens at Chain Theater Next Month
November 1, 2022
'A Tomato Can't Grow Can't Grow in the Bronx', a multi-award-winning poignant drama by playwright/novelist Gary Morgenstein, opens at Chain Theater (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor) on Friday, December 2nd for a limited 10-performance engagement thru December 17th.