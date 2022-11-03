BAC Presents Tere O'Connor's RIVULETS Next Month

Over his 40-year career, Tere O'Connor has developed singular movement constructions that expand elemental aspects of dance into illusory worlds that both reach into the depths of the imagination and remain grounded in contemporary realities. In Rivulets, he grapples with the relationship between unison/non-unison movement, its ubiquity across dance forms and the social and philosophical resonances this choreographic examination might engender such as: ideals of classical beauty, authoritarian or anarchic tendencies, and the standardization of human behavior. Creating structures where unison and non/unison treatments collide, he works to dissolve the order/chaos binary and promote alternative choreographic structures shaped by the unruly nature of consciousness.

Set to O'Connor's own original musical score, this World Premiere is created in collaboration with performers Leslie Cuyjet, Tess Dworman, Wendell Gray, Emma Judkins, Jordan Lloyd, Jordan Morley, Mac Twining, and Jessie Young. Lighting by Michael O'Connor. Costumes by Reid Bartelme.

Choreography: Tere O'Connor

Musical Score: Tere O'Connor

Lighting Design: Michael O'Connor

Performers: Leslie Cuyjet, Tess Dworman, Wendell Gray, Emma Judkins, Jordan Lloyd, Jordan

Morley, Mac Twining, Jessie Young