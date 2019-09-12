Axis Theatre Company Presents Edgar Oliver's VICTOR

For over a decade, Axis Theatre Company has served as an incubator and theatrical home for the beloved performer, poet, and storyteller Edgar Oliver, a fixture of the New York downtown scene for over three decades. In deep collaboration with Axis Theatre Company founder Randy Sharp, Oliver has created a body of work that Hilton Als of The New Yorker has described as "so beautiful-so enthralling in its undisguised but never tedious self-absorption, in its command of the spoken word, and in its demand for love."

Following the critically-acclaimed presentation of Oliver's New York Trilogy, Axis Theatre Company is proud to present the next chapter of Oliver's evolution as a storyteller, VICTOR. This world premiere features original music by former Blondie member Paul Carbonara performed live alongside Oliver by Sam Quiggins on cello, Yonatan Gutfeld on piano, and Carbonara on acoustic guitar. Carbonara's score provides a layer of emotional tension that propels the narrative. Seated onstage with Oliver within a meticulously designed set by Chad Yarborough, the musicians act as witnesses, guides, and fellow travelers.

VICTOR runs October 2-26 at Axis Theatre (1 Sheridan Square, Manhattan) with a press opening on Sunday, October 6. Critics are welcome starting October 2. Performances are Wednesday-Saturday at 8pm.

In VICTOR, Edgar Oliver unravels the details of his nearly twenty-year friendship with Victor Greco, a mentally ill homeless man. Stocky and handsome, Victor reminded Edgar of Popeye the Sailor and shortly after meeting, a mutual attraction of opposites began. Edgar was drawn to the frank masculinity of Victor while Victor was fascinated by the writer in Edgar. And yet, was their connection real? Was it love? Or was Edgar's friendship with Victor, a man who would eventually die alone in the back of an abandoned van, an attempt to seek comfort in another New York ghost, one that Edgar always knew would let him be alone.

The additional creative team for VICTOR includes Karl Ruckdeschel (costume design), David Zeffren (lighting design), Erik Savage (production stage manager) and Brian Barnhart (producing director).

Sixteen performances of VICTOR will take place October 2-26 at Axis Theater, located at 1 Sheridan Square in Manhattan's West Village. General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/students, and $10 for artists and people under 30. The first ten tickets to every performance are available for $10. Performances are FREE for veterans and active U.S. service members and their families. Tickets can be purchased online at axiscompany.org or by calling TheaterMania at 212.352.3101.





