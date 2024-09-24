Ava Nicole Frances To Lead OLIVIA O Cast At Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning actor and singer Ava Nicole Frances has taken on the leading role in the Spark Festival NYC opening of OLIVIA O, THE MUSICAL, an immigration themed musical which will have its NYC debut Sept 29th at the Chain Theatre in New York City.

Olivia O tells the story of Olivia Ortiz, a 14 year undocumented migrant who is separated from her mother at the US-Mexican border. Facing the loss of her mother, Olivia must maintain her hope, kindness and strength of will as she tries to unite with her American aunt she's never met.

Frances has been involved in the show since its debut concert performance in early 2024, and is excited to be part of its ongoing development "Olivia O captured my imagination from the start. This is a special kind of show that has a message as well as a lot of heart. I can't wait to see this arrive on Broadway one day."

The message of Olivia O is hope, and that is what Frances hopes the audience leaves with: "I speak for myself and I hope the cast, that when you leave we want you to be entertained, we want you to be happy, but also to keep in mind that the story is based on real people, and real events, so we hope the audience can take this story and bring good out into the world so things like family separations don't happen again."

OLIVIA O, THE MUSICAL is showing one night only at the Spark Theatre Festival. The performance will take place Sept 29 at 7 PM, at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 W 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018. A short talkback with the artists will follow the performance.

Book & Lyrics by Diane Currie Sam & Jessica Carmona, Music by Gil Yaron, Additional Music by Angela Ortiz.

