Artistic Director Of Prism Stage Company Judith Estrine's New Musical SEWING THE DREAM Featured In New Works Festival

SEWING THE DREAM, a new musical with books and lyrics by Judith Estrine, Artistic Director of Prism Stage Company, comes to the stage for six performances on Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC, starting April 26, 2022. The original music was written by David Kurkowski (FINDING MADAME CURIE) with direction by Zillah Glory Langsjoen. With songs in the tradition of the Great American Songbook, it brings to life a dramatic turning point in American history.

In the show, Annie Moran, a newly-arrived Irish immigrant in 1800's NYC, meets scandal-ridden inventor Isaac Merritt Singer, inventor of the sewing machine. Overcoming all odds and challenging accepted conventions of women's place in society, Annie Moran and Isaac Singer forever change the world for women.

"I don't think most people are aware of how much the sewing machine changed the lives of women in the middle of the nineteenth century," says the Founder of the New Works Festival, Cate Cammarata, who also provided dramaturgical support. "Before its invention poor women who weren't married either worked as domestic servants or performed low paid work at home. If their husband died, often women and their children were thrown into the poorhouse - or they became prostitutes. The sewing machine allowed women to triple their output and make much more money - thus keeping their homes and families intact. It was a miraculous invention at the time. This musical allows us to become part of the excitement in NYC at that time, a place where an immigrant's dreams really could come true."

Judith Estrine (book/lyrics) is an author and playwright. Pinochle and Roses, a semi-finalist in the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference was produced at The Vital Theatre in NYC. She & He toured nationally and was filmed with Anita Gillette in a starring role. Judith is Founding Director of Prism Stage Company in NYC.

David Kurkowski (music) is an accomplished composer and songwriter. In addition to SEWING THE DREAM, he wrote the book, music and lyrics to FINDING MADAME CURIE, also playing in the New Works Festival. His musical style is informed by the Great American Songbook as well as classical music. David was trained on oboe, and has played in several community orchestras in the Philadelphia area.

Zillah Glory Langsjoen is an NYC-based actress, teacher, and director who works with artists from all points-of-entry as a coach, developer, director, and creative partner. Zillah is a member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA. She is Associate Artistic Director for Prism Stage Company, and Managing Director & Practice Coach for Tim Phillips Studio.

SEWING THE DREAM cast includes Pilar Adara*, Catherine Ariale, TJ Bolden*, Joseph Bowen*, Tatyana Kot, Aubrey Matalon, Nate Myers, Kevin D. O'Neil, and Stephanie Weyman. Set design by Richard Ouellette, lighting design by Zach Pizza, costume design by Debbi A. Hobson. The developmental production will perform as part of the New Works Festival on April 26 at 7pm, April 29 at 8pm, April 30 and May 1 at 3pm, May 4 at 8pm and May 8 at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at newworksfest.org or at the Theatre Row website (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/) or (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/new-works-festival-presented-by-createtheater/ ) or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200. Tickets are also available at the Theatre Row box office, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC.

For more information visit https://www.prismstagecompany.com/sewing-the-dream.