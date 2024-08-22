Ariella Carmell's SIT FOR ME To Open At Theaterlab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Forced to confront his legacy, Richard, a sickly millionaire, decides he would like to make something more than money for once: he wants to make something beautiful. He calls up Cosmia, the elusive sex worker who ignited passion in his heart ten years ago. Still reeling from the pain of their separation, Cosmia resists the idea of serving as Richard's muse. Meanwhile, Richard's wife, Susan, grapples with her own relationship with her husband and his affairs. Sit for Me probes the ugliness in people obsessed with money, status, and art - and, in turn, makes art out of the aspects of ourselves that we might prefer to hide.

Sit For Me will be presented at Theaterlab 357 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018 on Friday, August 23rd at 7:30 pm, and August 24th at 5 pm and 7:30 pm.

Purchase tickets here: https://theaterlabnyc.com/sit-for-me-august-23-24-2024/

The cast includes Chelsea LeSage, Bill Morton, Patricia Damon and Leah Fahim and is directed by Meredith Ginsburg and written by Ariella Carmell.

Ariella Carmell is a Brooklyn-based writer of plays, screenplays, and prose. A graduate of the University of Chicago, she was named the recipient of the 2019 Olga and Paul Menn Prize for Playwriting, as well as the Michael Collyer Memorial Fellowship in Screenwriting by the WGAEast. Her plays have been staged as part of the 2015 and 2016 Blank Theatre Young Playwrights Festival, the Blank Theatre Living Room Series, the Soho Playhouse Lighthouse Series, the Chelsea Repertory Company's Playwrights Lab, the New York Theatre Festival, and the Emerging Artists Theatre Spark Festival. Her screenwriting has been recognized by ScreenCraft, BlueCat, the Atlanta Film Festival, Fresh Voices, and the Austin Film Festival. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

