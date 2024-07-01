Ariel Stess's KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA To Open At The Tank In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tank will present KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA, written by Ariel Stess, directed by Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of The Tank, with artist support from New Georges' In Collaboration program. Performances are scheduled to take place from August 2nd through August 17th, 2024 at The Tank in midtown.

Playwright Ariel Stess, known for her wildly unique plays that captivate and disturb, brings a new dramedy to The Tank that intertwines the lives of four women from different generations and social strata in New Mexico. Kara wakes up to find her husband and children missing. Twenty-year-old Emma runs away with a married man. Barbara's ex-lover breaks into her home in the middle of the night. And the pipes in Miranda's house burst.

Through a tapestry of internal monologues and scenes, KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA follows the journey of four women whose major life crises collide on Christmas Eve, leading them to accidentally help each other find a way out. A stellar downtown cast offers up this boldly funny, occasionally off-kilter, and deeply honest play about isolation, resilience, and the healing power of community.

The cast of KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA features the talents of downtown actors Zoë Geltman (Miranda), Megan Emery Gaffney* (Kara), Kallan Dana (Emma), Colleen Werthmann* (Barbara), and Paul Ketchum (Dennis, Doug, George, Matt). The creative team includes production design by Pete Betcher, with Carson Robles serving as production stage manager and Stephen Simalchik as line producer.

KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA is a participant in New Georges' In Collaboration program, an artist service program and active partnership with artists in which New Georges helps steward artist-driven independent productions of new works we love.

KARA & EMMA & BARBARA & MIRANDA will run from August 2nd through August 17th, 2024, at The Tank. Performances last ninety minutes with no intermission. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at The Tank's website and New Georges' website.

Ticket Prices: $20, $35, $50

Ariel Stess (Playwright) is a playwright, director, and screenwriter originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is a New Dramatists resident playwright, an affiliated artist of The Playwrights' Center, and a New Georges Affiliated Artist. Her work has been developed or produced by Playwrights Horizons, The Playwrights' Center, Clubbed Thumb, The Bushwick Starr, New Georges, Mabou Mines, Brave New World Repertory Theatre, Rivendell, and The Lark. Recent productions include The World My Mama Raised (with Clubbed Thumb; directed by Kip Fagan; NYC), Heartbreak (with The Bushwick Starr, co-produced by New Georges; directed by Ariel; Brooklyn), and I'm Pretty Fucked Up (with Clubbed Thumb; directed by Kip Fagan; NYC). Ariel teaches playwriting and screenwriting at Northwestern University.

Meghan Finn (Director) is the Artistic Director of The Tank. She is thrilled to be returning to Powerhouse this year. Most recently she directed celebrated productions of The Lydian Gale Parr by Karinne Keithley Syers and Alaina Ferris at Target Margin Theater (The Tank/Amanda + James) and A Trojan Woman by Sara Farrington at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage. Her directorial work has been seen at The Tank, 3LD Art & Technology Center, CSC, the V&A, Serpentine Galleries London, The Wexner Center, SCAD, The Logan Center for the Arts in Chicago, Museo Jumex Mexico City, The Power Plant, Canadian Stage, The Silos at Sawyer Yards, Houston, Clubbed Thumb, HERE, The Brick, The Bushwick Starr, Soho Gallery, PS122, Dixon Place, Soho Rep, Ars Nova, Montclair State, New Georges, The Flea, The Brooklyn Army Terminal for Creative Time, The Roes Theater Athens Greece, and the OnStage! Festival in Rome and Milan. BA Theater USC, MFA Directing Brooklyn College.

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This production is an Equity approved showcase.

Photo credit: Pete Betcher

