Are We In Love Productions Brings WORLD BUILDERS Back To The New York Stage

Are We In Love Productions will present the Off Off Broadway staging of World Builders, the intimate and psychologically rich play by Johnna Adams, acclaimed for Gidion's Knot.

Performances will run February 5 through 8 at 7:30 PM at 124 Bank Street Theater in Greenwich Village.

World Builders follows Max and Whitney, two strangers who meet while participating in a clinical drug trial designed to dismantle their delusions. Rather than simply escaping reality, both have constructed intricate inner worlds shaped by imagination, survival, and longing. As the medication takes effect and fantasy begins to dissolve, they must confront a devastating question: when the worlds that kept you alive disappear, what or who do you choose to live for?

A darkly tender drama, World Builders explores love, mental health, and the imagination as both sanctuary and risk. The play examines intimacy, identity, and the terrifying beauty of being fully seen, asking whether love can survive the collapse of the worlds we build to protect ourselves.

This production is directed by Klara Eales, who reflects on the play's emotional core through one of its most powerful lines:

"My favorite line in the play is 'I know you.' To me, that feels more intimate than 'I love you.' You can love someone without really seeing them, but to be known, and to have someone choose to stay anyway, is real intimacy. It is terrifying, and it is the thing we all long for."

The production stars Patrick Eckland as Max and Hannah Rose Doherty as Whitney.

World Builders is presented by Are We In Love Productions, a New York based company dedicated to championing intimate, emotionally resonant storytelling centered on love, connection, and human vulnerability.