Apples and Oranges Arts THEatre ACCELERATOR to Stream Virtual Concert

Apples and Oranges Arts THEatre ACCELERATOR, an immersive musical theatre development intensive for promising storytellers, brings alums together for a virtual concert of their work on Wednesday April 8th at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm PT) via YouTube Live.

Featuring songs from ten new musicals, the concert will be performed by composers and actors from across the country in their respective homes. Tune in for a free, fun night of new live music to support artists and get to know the shows before they go to Broadway and beyond.

Apples and Oranges Arts, a non-profit organization that helps artists learn to become creative entrepreneurs and self-advocates while developing new musicals, is committed to continuing to assist writers and composers develop great material and find audiences whether in person or online.

For more information about THEatre ACCELERATOR and Apples and Oranges Arts, please visit www.nycoc.org.

YouTube Live Concert Link: https://youtu.be/FR0MtroX-Jw.





