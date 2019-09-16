Amber Topaz Stars In THE RUDE AWAKENING, SEX, SHAME & LIBERATION.

Reigning Miss Burlesque UK Amber Topaz brings her Award winning cabaret show back to the United Solo Festival as one of the Best of the Best in their 10th Anniversary addition.

Award-winning International cabaret star Amber Topaz delivers an arousing, amusing, anecdotal romp through life, love and libido. Full of mind blowing, fascinating biological facts. Intertwined with mad musical numbers highlighting the absurdity of human behaviour under the influence of hormones. An uplifting, life-affirming, thought-provoking journey through conception, chemistry and the quest for human connection. 18+

Sunday 29th September 7.30pm Theatre Row 410 West 42nd St NY

UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL is an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 10th anniversary season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo "the mecca of the solo shows in the world." Over 120 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 19 until November 24, 2019.

Through its mission, United Solo presents renowned artists as well as new talents, discovers original stories, connects artists with their audiences, exchanges diverse perspectives, fosters a dialogue for change, entertains, and now also educates through its professional training program led by distinguished artists and cultural icons. Artists and companies interested in being presented at The United Solo Festival in 2020 are now welcome to submit their applications online at www.unitedsolo.org starting September

'Amber Topaz an explosion of charisma and stage presence unmatched, between music and songs, comedy and seduction'. GQ.com www.ambertopaz.co.uk





