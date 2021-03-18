Alan Cumming Directs TENNESSEE RISING At The Cell Theatre

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre will host the World Premiere of TENNESSE RISING: THE DAWN OF Tennessee Williams, a solo play written and performed by Jacob Storms. Directed by Alan Cumming, performances begin April 11 at the cell. Performances will be presented for a strictly limited audience of 18 with masks and social distancing required.

What led Tennessee Williams to become the most groundbreaking and unique playwright of the twentieth century? TENNESSE RISING: THE DAWN OF Tennessee Williams explores the formative six-year period from 1939-1945 in which an unknown writer named Tom metamorphosizes into the acclaimed playwright known as Tennessee. The solo play brings these unknown years center stage as the audience becomes friend and confidant to young Williams as he experiences the unexpected highs and devastating lows of his early career, wherein his most iconic character emerges: himself.

An earlier version of TENNESSE RISING received the United Solo Award for Best One-Man Show at the 2017 United Solo Festival in New York City and headlined the 2018 Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis. The current version, under the direction of Alan Cumming, was slated to premiere in March 2020 at the Beaubourg Theatre in New Orleans but was canceled due to Covid.

TENNESSE RISING runs Sundays April 11, 25, May 9 & 23 at 6pm and Sundays, June 6-27 at 7pm. Running time is 75 minutes. Patrons are required to follow all city-mandated COVID-19 precautions including mandatory mask wearing, limited capacity, filling out a contact-free survey for symptoms and potential exposure, and a digital temperature check upon entry. Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre is located at 338 West 23rd Street. Tickets are $20, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.