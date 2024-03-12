Adam Sank Will Bring BAD DATES to Stonewall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adam Sank will bring "Bad Dates: A One-Man Show About Many Men" to Upstairs at the Stonewall Inn next month. Performances are April 6 and 10, 2024.

After earning two 2023 Broadway World Cabaret Awards (Best Spoken Word and Best Debut Show) Adam Sank is returning to Stonewall for two encore performances of his acclaimed one-man show, "Bad Dates: A One Man Show About Many Men," on April 6 and 10.



Sank previously performed "Bad Dates" at six sold-out performances this past summer and fall at Stonewall, as well as two weeks of sold-out shows at the Foundry in Wilton Manors, FL last November and two sold-out nights at Oscar's Palm Springs (California) in January of this year.



Lavender after Dark says: "Sank’s 'Bad Dates' is sexy, smart, and funny. But it also has its very provocative moments… Not just hilarious but also more relevant than ever...”



Veteran comedian Adam Sank ("Last Comic Standing," "The Today Show," Vh-1's "I Love the 2000s") came out of retirement with this show about one gay man's fruitless 30-year-search for lasting love. From the future politician who kept stealing his Neosporin to the vanilla guy with the Christmas-tree-shaped member, Adam's dating stories are ribald and hilarious... until he turns the tables with one that is shocking and tragic.



"In that past, all my shows have been a random series of jokes, and one of the reasons I retired was because that was no longer satisfying," Sank says. "In returning to the stage, I wanted to try something different. 'Bad Dates' is about a single idea, which is the fact that I've spent half my life hunting for men, and what the cost of that is. And while I hope people laugh at most of the show, I'm also hoping they take away something genuine and heartfelt."



Ages 21 and over only. Graphic language and sensitive content. Audience discretion is advised.