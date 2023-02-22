Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series

The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater. Graduating playwrights Niall Estevan Martinez Ridgley and S. E. Wiseman will have their worked featured.

HIGH DESERT by Niall Estevan Martinez Ridgley, directed by Erick Alonso, will be performed at 2:00 pm. A Modern Southwestern play about a group of young adults living in Albuquerque, New Mexico who try to untangle themselves from the grip of addiction, infatuation, and an uncaring world that seems to encourage a slide towards rock bottom.

MOTHMAN: AMERICAN TREASURE by S. E. Wiseman, directed by Meikayla Thomany, will be performed at 5:00 pm. When an amateur cryptozoologist firm captures the infamous Mothman, a ragtag team of monster hunters must outwit a deceptive cult leader to save their firm from utter catastrophe. A wacky comedy for young(er) audiences!

About the playwrights:

Niall Estevan Martinez Ridgley is a New York City-based playwright and screenwriter by way of New Mexico. In NYC, his plays have been developed by The Pan Asian Repertory and The Playground Experiment. Mr. Ridgley is currently pursuing an MFA at The Actors Studio Drama School - he received his BA from Sarah Lawrence College. His play The Helsinki Cycle was published by Smith & Krauss in Best Male Monologues of 2021. He is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

S. E. Wiseman (she/they) is a reformed Texan and Brooklyn based playwright. A Playwriting MFA candidate at the legendary Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University, S. E. Wiseman spends much of their time freelancing and looking for the secret to a perfect morning commute. Their playwriting work has been performed in venues around the world from Texas to New York and most recently: Australia. While still an emerging playwright, S.E. Wiseman has brought a fun new voice to the world of theatre with her plays about Mothman, spirits, and (among other things) gas station cake.

ASDS Repertory Theater 80 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10006

To make a reservation, email: ASDSreservations@pace.edu