Actors Shakespeare Company Presents The YORK MYSTERY PLAYS Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Actors Shakespeare Company will present a staged reading of the Nativity stories from the medieval York Mystery Plays on Sunday, December 8th at 2pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

Directed by James Rana, the cast will include: Lynn Battaglia, Cindy Boyle, Jordana Kagan, Timur Kocak, Ron McClary, Chris Robertson, Maren Sugarman and Paul Sugarman. Live musical accompaniment will be performed by Anthony Bez.

Dating back to 14th century York, England, the Mystery Plays are a cycle of 48 Biblical plays spanning Creation to the Last Judgment.

The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street. New York City. A suggested donation of $10 will be accepted at the door. For further information or to make a reservation, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company website at www.ascnj.org.

Comments