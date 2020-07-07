ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Returns This Week to Explore Racial Sympathy And Political Action

Ask A Political Scientist continues to delve into America's conversation with this week's free, live-streaming discussion entitled 'Racial sympathy and political action' on Thursday, July 9 at 7PM ET: bit.ly/askaps

Viewers can ask questions directly via chat. The show is free but donations will be accepted. Donations accepted during show or anytime here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ask-a-political-scientist-tickets-108800108052?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch This week all donations made during the show will go to will go to Fair Fight!



There are many recent examples of white and non-Black people of color expressing and exhibiting support for Black people in the United States. But do expressions of support translate into working for new policies, changed voting behavior, and more? Or are they more symbolic? If the latter, how can we translate this "sympathy" into meaningful action?

Our guest this week is Jennifer Chudy, Ph.D. who is the first political scientist to formally identify and study the concept of "racial sympathy" and its consequences for political behavior. We're joined by comedian and thoughtful person Katie Hammond for what is sure to be a productive discussion!

Guests:

Jennifer Chudy, Ph.D. is the Knafel Assistant Professor of Social Sciences and Assistant Professor of Political Science at Wellesley College. She is an expert on race and ethnicity in American politics, with a focus on racial attitudes. She is known for identifying and testing the concept of racial sympathy and how it influences voting, policy support, and other political behaviors. Her work has been published in the Journal of Politics as well as spotlighted in national media, including the New York TImes and the Washington Post. She is also damn good at karaoke.

Katie Hammond is an emcee, improviser, actor, trainer, and dog mom! She tours the country with traveling musical improv groups Broadway's Next Hit Musical and This is Your Life: The Musical. She's an instructor in musical improv at the People's Improv Theater in New York City, where she also performs weekly with her musical house team VERN (well, when we could all do that sort of thing).

Ask A Political Scientist is hosted by Andrea Jones-Rooy, PhD: political science professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the NYU Center for Data Science (as well as a comedian and circus performer).

