Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ARDOR By Matthew Gasda Runs Through March At Secret Locations Across Manhattan And Brooklyn

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ardor-tickets-169779203167

Mar. 03, 2023  

ARDOR By Matthew Gasda Runs Through March At Secret Locations Across Manhattan And Brooklyn

Matthew Gasda, the acclaimed underground playwright known for his boundary-pushing works like Dimes Square the play (2021) and Berlin Story (2021), has announced his latest production of "Ardor," an ambitious and poetic ensemble drama.

Appearing at the increasingly legendary underground theater space "Beckett's" in the West Village, as well as performance lofts in Brooklyn, Ardor explores the complexities of life, love, lust, death, and identity. The title, derived from the noun meaning enthusiasm or passion, perfectly encapsulates the intense emotions that the play evokes. Set in an intimate living room environment, the audience is fully immersed in the story, feeling like they are among friends. As the plot unfolds, the characters' deep yearning for love, meaning, self-discovery, and connection intensifies, leading to a gripping exploration of the choices we make and the challenges and tragedies that life inevitably throws our way. The play is a beautiful and thought-provoking piece, with poetic language and deep philosophical truths that invite the audience to reflect on the meaning of life and how to live with passion. Ardor is a must-see off-off Broadway production that showcases the exceptional talents of Gasda and the entire cast and crew.

For Gasda, who wrote and directed the play, "Ardor" is a labor of love that had been in the works for close to a decade. "This play is very personal to me," he said. "It's about the things that drive us as artists and as human beings, and the ways in which we try to connect with each other."

Gasda's reputation as a groundbreaking playwright has only grown in recent years, with his previous works earning critical acclaim and a devoted following. His latest production of "Ardor" is sure to be a must-see for theater enthusiasts and anyone interested in intimate, chamber theater of the highest order.

"Ardor" runs March 6, 7, 8, 14 at Beckett's, 432 Hudson St Manhattan, NY

March 22, 23 at The Drama Club, 97 Green St Brooklyn, NY

Tickets available here with discount code "March"

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ardor-tickets-169779203167

Starring

Mads Jensen

Derrick Peterson

Patrick Callahan

Sophia Englesberg

Samuel Vita

Vishwam Velandy/ George Olesky (3/8)

Elliott Snyder/ Jonah O'Hara David (3/8)

Nicki Kissil /Eliza Vann (3/8)

and Izabel Mar

music by HG Welp

set by Albina Aleksandrova

paintings by Shane Daly



Dzieci Theatre to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Easter Themed A PASSION in April Photo
Dzieci Theatre to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Easter Themed A PASSION in April
Best known for their stripped down MAKBET, a Roma-infused take on Shakespeare's Macbeth presented in a shipping container, and their annual holiday extravaganza FOOLS MASS, Dzieci Theatre will present its 10th Anniversary production of A PASSION this Easter.
Provocative World Premiere Solo Play HONG KONG MISSISSIPPI Announced At La MaMa, April 27- Photo
Provocative World Premiere Solo Play HONG KONG MISSISSIPPI Announced At La MaMa, April 27- May 14
La MaMa presents the world premiere of Hong Kong Mississippi, a provocative new coming of age story written and performed by Wesley Du. Craig Belknap directs Mr. Du, who plays a captivating diversity of 16 characters.
Week Two And Three Winners Of The Players Theatre Short Play Fest - LUV 2023 Revealed Photo
Week Two And Three Winners Of The Players Theatre Short Play Fest - LUV 2023 Revealed
West Village audiences were enamored with Weeks Two and Three of the Players Theatre LUV 2023 Short Play Festival! Audiences chose their favorite for weeks two and three.
New York Premiere Of Miguel Gutierrezs I AS ANOTHER to be Presented at Baryshnikov Arts Ce Photo
New York Premiere Of Miguel Gutierrez's I AS ANOTHER to be Presented at Baryshnikov Arts Center in May
Baryshnikov Arts Center will present the New York premiere of Miguel Gutierrez's I as another on May 4-7, 2023 at BAC's Jerome Roberts Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


Dzieci Theatre to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Easter Themed A PASSION in AprilDzieci Theatre to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Easter Themed A PASSION in April
March 3, 2023

Best known for their stripped down MAKBET, a Roma-infused take on Shakespeare's Macbeth presented in a shipping container, and their annual holiday extravaganza FOOLS MASS, Dzieci Theatre will present its 10th Anniversary production of A PASSION this Easter.
Provocative World Premiere Solo Play HONG KONG MISSISSIPPI Announced At La MaMa, April 27- May 14Provocative World Premiere Solo Play HONG KONG MISSISSIPPI Announced At La MaMa, April 27- May 14
March 2, 2023

La MaMa presents the world premiere of Hong Kong Mississippi, a provocative new coming of age story written and performed by Wesley Du. Craig Belknap directs Mr. Du, who plays a captivating diversity of 16 characters.
Week Two And Three Winners Of The Players Theatre Short Play Fest - LUV 2023 RevealedWeek Two And Three Winners Of The Players Theatre Short Play Fest - LUV 2023 Revealed
March 2, 2023

West Village audiences were enamored with Weeks Two and Three of the Players Theatre LUV 2023 Short Play Festival! Audiences chose their favorite for weeks two and three.
New York Premiere Of Miguel Gutierrez's I AS ANOTHER to be Presented at Baryshnikov Arts Center in MayNew York Premiere Of Miguel Gutierrez's I AS ANOTHER to be Presented at Baryshnikov Arts Center in May
March 2, 2023

Baryshnikov Arts Center will present the New York premiere of Miguel Gutierrez's I as another on May 4-7, 2023 at BAC's Jerome Roberts Theater.
Magis Theatre Company Presents *MARK at Theater 315 in AprilMagis Theatre Company Presents *MARK at Theater 315 in April
March 2, 2023

Coming to a theater in Hell’s Kitchen in April is *mark - A Solo Performance of the Gospel of Mark with actor George Drance in the sole role of storyteller. This work, with music by the late Elizabeth Swados, was performed originally at LaMama ETC, where Drance has been a resident artist. This production is directed by Jackie Lucid. 
share