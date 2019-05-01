AQUEL CABARET DE BERLIN Debuts In MicroTheater NY

"Aquel Cabaret de Berlín" produced by Cuchame Theatre Co., debuts in the new season of MicroTheater New York in Teatro SEA. Written by Eduardo Viladés.

Performed by Carla Costabile and Valeria Llaneza under the direction of Malcolm March/Aksel Tang with Camila Zitelli as a director assistant and lighting design created by Jésica Terry.

MicroTheater is a series of micro-plays with a duration of 15 to 20 minutes, with a maximum of 15 spectators per presentation.

Each piece will be presented in alternative intimate spaces, with 5 performances per day. Performances from 8 pm-11pm on May 3rd and 4th, and from 4pm-7pm on May 5th.





