ANGELS AMONG US From Hanging Cow Productions Returns Off-Broadway

Hanging Cow Productions has announced that the hit dramatic play “Angels Among Us” returning Off Broadway.

‘Angels Among Us' (holiday version) highlights the emotional journey of nine characters, five of which are living through the worst days of their lives, and five whom inadvertently step in to help whether by accident or fate, leaving audiences to ponder, is life a series of choices to simply be accountable for OR does everything happen for ‘a reason?' As our characters search for any hope in their moments of complete hopelessness, one thing is for certain, we aren't all alone in this world.

Presented in a series of four coherent and connected vignettes, will our characters learn that absolute devastation is merely a transition to eventual happiness? Will they overcome their fears and shame for their choices and let go and accept what they can't control in hopes for a better future?

This play explores the complicated nature of the human experience and the struggles we all face through having to feel our pain, joy, growth, fear, and surrender, while hopefully desiring to evolve and eventually face our mortality with peace and understanding… Robert Mark vibrantly reprises his role as the narrator, who guides us through a most beautiful and tumultuous story about love, loss, and redemption. The rest of the star studded cast includes Emery Beacom, Gary Vargas, Ty Norris, Constance Christie, Katie Freimann, Caitlyn Geiler, Marie Zaccagnino, Luke Kenton, and Carlos Bernabel. Written and directed by Elise Maurine Milner and co-directed by Robert Mark, with stage management by Victoria Kraese, the show is a crowd pleaser, and with its extra added holiday theme, you don't want to miss this wonderful play as part of your holiday cheer!

Kristin Hardwick, theater reviewer for HI! Drama, gave Angels Among Us a “Happy Face PLUS” rating and said THIS about the show… “Inspirational remnants of hope shine through the broken lives of anguished characters in ANGELS AMONG US. Elise Maurine Milner's (Playwright and Director) distinct selection of her characters' words and actions that make this production special. Concurrently, her cast of talented actors successfully creates the wide range of emotions of these most endearing characters. Whether it be a look of disappointment, an exclamation of fear, a touch of reassurance, a dance of joy, or a trail of tears, it works. It not only works, it is wonderful.”

"Angels Among Us" performs Dec 3-8, 2024 (Tues-Sat at 8pm and Sat and Sun at 3p) At the American Theater of Actors, 314 West 54th Street 4th floor, New York, NY. Tues-Sat at 8pm AND Saturday & Sunday at 3pm December 3rd-8th, 2024. Tickets are $35.00 at www.HCPtickets.com

**There are no refunds. Masks in the theater are *optional* as per New York state and there are NO vaccine requirements. There will be snacks and wine available for purchase. Running time of the show is approximately 2 hours and 10 mins with one, 15 minute intermission.

