AND SO WE WALKED Will Be Performed at the Minetta Lane Theatre This Month

DeLanna Studi, Cherokee performance artist and activist, shares a powerful, multi-faceted dramatic memoir in And So We Walked: An Artist's Journey Along the Trail of Tears. This frank, heartwarming and inspiring story recounts the experience of a contemporary Cherokee woman (Studi) who, with her father, embarks on an incredible 900-mile journey along the Trail of Tears to truly understand her own identity and the conflicts of her nation. The play recounts the six-week journey, which retraced the path her great-great grandparents took in the 1830s during the forced relocation of 17,000 Cherokee from their homelands. And So We Walked draws on extraordinary interviews, historical research, and the artist's personal experience to convey the complexities and conflicts with which the Cherokee wrestle. Studi received the 2016 Butcher Scholar Award from The Autry Museum of the American West in acknowledgement of her work on And So We Walked.

The creative team for And So We Walked includes Corey Madden (director), John Coyne (scenic design), Andja Budincich (costume design), Norman Coates (projection and lighting design), and Bruno Louchouarn with John-John Grant & Sarah Elizabeth Burkey (sound design and original music).

And So We Walked will also be recorded as an Audible Original and released to a global audience.

