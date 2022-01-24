ALMA BAYER Available On Demand Until February 15

Alma Baya, the original sci fi absurdist drama performed live in August 2021 at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, is available on demand until February 15 2022.

There are $15 discount tickets available until January 31 with the code UTC61. There will also be a free panel on Zoom about science fiction theater on Monday January 31 at 7:30.

Alma and Baya live on a hostile planet inside a pod designed to sustain them both. When a refugee arrives from another pod that has broken down, they have to weigh compassion versus survival. There were two alternate casts in the original production as a Covid precaution, and both casts are available on demand.

The January 31 panel is a discussion of science fiction theater, moderated by Anne Morgan, Programs Director for the National New Play Network. Featuring Mac Rogers (The Honeycomb Trilogy at Judson Church, The Message audio drama on Panoply), Tiffany Keane Schaefer (Artistic Director, Otherworld Theatre Company), Greg Lam (Last Ship to Proxima Centauri at Portland Stage), and Edward Einhorn (Alma Baya, the adaptation of Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep at 3LD).

Cast A for Alma Baya features Ann Marie Yoo (Doctors Jane and Alexander at HERE), Rivera Reese (Matt & Ben at The Kraine), and Sheleah Harris (for colored girls who have considered suicide with 4th Wall Theatre). Cast B features Maggie Cino (The Hollow at The Brick), Nina Mann (It Pays to Advertise with Metropolitan Playhouse), and JaneAnne Halter (Somewhere I Can Scream at The Players Theatre). The design team includes Costumes by Ramona Ponce (The Mystery of Irma Vep with Red Bull Theater), Lighting by Federico Restrepo (Don Quixote Takes New York at La MaMa), Set by Mike Mroch (Unsex Me Here: The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Brick), Sound by Mark Bruckner (The God Projekt at La MaMa), and Livestream Design by Iben Cenholt.

Visit www.untitledtheater.com to buy tickets or reserve.