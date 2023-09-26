AGING PRELUDE Premieres at the Chocolate Factory Theater Next Month

Performances run October 20-28, 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 2 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo 4 Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander

AGING PRELUDE Premieres at the Chocolate Factory Theater Next Month

The Chocolate Factory Theater continues its Fall 2023 Season with the premiere of Aging Prelude, a new dance work by chameckilerner. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.chocolatefactorytheater.org.

Performances run October 20-28, 2023.

Aging Prelude marks chameckilerner's return to live performance (their “farewell” dance work, EXIT, premiered at The Kitchen in 2007; the duo’s subsequent work encompasses video, audio, and multi-channel installations). In this “return to the stage,” they delve into their shared experiences with their aging bodies and their shifting relationship to a visual landscape that idealizes the “perpetuation of youthfulness” - in which bodies are cast into an unending cycle of youth and beauty, bereft of histories and futures, forever immune to the ravages of time.

In response, Aging Prelude draws upon a physical vocabulary taken from iconic nudes featured in art history's paintings, photographs, and sculptures; seeking to bring to light "the body that bears the marks of time on its very skin."

A diverse community of nine performers representing different ages, genders, and racial backgrounds will reenact these renowned nudes, effectively stripping the "default body" of its power within the visual landscape. Driven by personal histories, the passage of time, and the accumulated experiences held within these bodies, Aging Prelude creates a space where one's identity is not confined by age, but rather is defined by an ongoing interplay between their older and younger selves.

In Aging Prelude, the notion of "bodies that bear the marks of time on their skin" ceases to be a source of dread; instead, it becomes a source of fascination, sparking a complex interplay of identification and desire in the observer.

Andrea Lerner and Rosane Chamecki will be joined on stage by Bria Bacon, Anne Gridley, Ted Johnson, Cristina Latici, Bobbi Menuez, Jody Oberfelder, Jailyn Phillips-Wiley, Viviana Rodriguez, and Fabio Tavares.  Lighting Design: Stan Pressner. Set Design: Taylor Friel.

chameckilerner is Rosane Chamecki and Andrea Lerner’s 30 year collaboration, with a body of work that includes dance performances, videos, and installations. Their work has been presented in the US by The Kitchen, DTW, The Joyce Theater, Performance Space 122, Central Park SummerStage, Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Mass MoCA, Diverseworks, Jacob’s Pillow, and American Dance Festival; and has toured extensively throughout Europe and South America. 

Their video works have been featured in numerous festivals and group shows, including Historias Brasileiras (MASP - Museum de Arte de Sao Paulo, June 2022), Ron Mandos Gallery (Amsterdam, 2021), 21 Biennial  de  Arte Contemporanea (Brazil, 2019), Les Hivernale CDCN D’Avignon (Le corps : lieu de résistance des chorégraphes réalisatrices, 2019), Theater Freiburg (Suspension and Screendance 2019), Philadelphia Museum of Dance (BARNES Foundation, 2018), Belvedere Project (MARS, Milan, 2018), Boca Raton Museum of the Arts, (2017), Tupi or Not Tupi at Museum Oscar Niemeyer, BLUE PRINT at MOCA Tucson, Transportation Business at Jane Lombard Gallery in NYC, and Wexner Center for The Arts, among others.

Chameckilerner have received numerous fellowships and grants include the Guggenheim Fellowship, The Foundation for Contemporary Arts, NEFA, NYFA, NYSCA, Jerome Foundation, and Rockefeller Map Fund. Commissions and residencies include Robert Wilson's Watermill Center in 2009, EMPAC (2014-15), Yaddo (2018), Robert Rauschenberg Foundation (2019), Gibney DIP Residency (2019) and most recently,  The Bogliasco Foundation (2021).




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Thessaly Theatre Presents MEDEAS BURQA With Marsela Lena As Part of United Solo Festival Photo
Thessaly Theatre Presents MEDEA'S BURQA With Marsela Lena As Part of United Solo Festival

Thessaly Theatre (the third most important subsidized theatre of Greece) participates in the world's largest Solo theatre festival this October. 

2
Josh Canfields ALIVE! The Zombie Musical to Hold Concert Presentation Next Month Photo
Josh Canfield's ALIVE! The Zombie Musical to Hold Concert Presentation Next Month

ALIVE! The Zombie Musical, a new musical concert written by Josh Canfield and directed by David Ruttura, will have a concert presentation from October 8-16, 2023 at Theatre 555. Get event and ticket information here!

3
World Premiere of HELL DIALOGUES Comes to the Sheen Center in November Photo
World Premiere of HELL DIALOGUES Comes to the Sheen Center in November

Locus29 will present the World Premiere of Hell Dialogues by Dan Veksler, adapted from J.P. Sartre's No Exit and Plato’s Dialogues, directed by Masha Kotlova. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
BLITHE SEANCE to Play The BOO! Short Play Festival Next Month Photo
BLITHE SEANCE to Play The BOO! Short Play Festival Next Month

EMG Productions has announced that the short play “Blithe Séance” by Eugene M. Grygo is in the Boo! Short Play Festival at The Players Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# They Call Me Marilyn
Triad Theater (9/30-9/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Returning: The Ordeal of Olive Oatman
Opera America's National Opera Center (10/02-10/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline
Trinity Theatre (9/21-9/30)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You