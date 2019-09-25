A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Will Return to Ring in the Holidays

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS, the holiday musical revue for lovers of Gospel, R&B and Soul music, from the creative team behind the hit musicals Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical and An Evening With Phyllis Hyman, returns to New York City for the third year this December. A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS will be performed one weekend only, with three performances on Saturday, December 14th at 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sunday December 165h at 3:30 pm. Performances will once again take place at The Actor's Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Presented by AnthonyKen LLC (Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman, Producers) A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS is written by Kendrell Bowman andAnthony Wayne and directed by Mr. Bowman. The Music Director is Alonzo Harris. A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS features choreography by Hollie E. Wright ("Hot Feet," "Amazing Grace") and Christopher Figaro Jackson (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre).

The perfect gift for the lovers of classic Gospel, R&B and Soul, A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS transports the audience back to the Disco Era, to a taping of a special holiday-themed episode of the fictional music-dance television program "Groovy Wonderland" (inspired by the hit show "Soul Train"). A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS features favorite songs from beloved artists and groups such as The Temptations, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes and The Jackson 5. The whole family should come ready to bust a move in the Wonderland Dance Line ... After all, the holidays are the perfect time to get down!

New cast members Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop), Jordan Crawford (Revelation: The Musical), and Cynedra Osinake join returning cast membersAnthony Wayne (Mighty Real ...; Tootsie; A Chorus Line, City Center; Once on This Island; Pippin; Anything Goes; Priscilla ...), Brian Davis (Taptastic),Vincent Hale (Whiskey Pants: Mayor of Williamsburg), Wanjiru " Shiro" Kihagi (The Reigning Princess of Pop), Brandon Looney (Oscar at the Crown), Rahmel McDade (Mighty Real ...), and international vocalists Lady Pepper and Burgandy Williams ("X Factor" UK 2018).

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS has costume design by Richard Gross, lighting design by Stephane P. Freed, sound design by Rafe Carlotto/Sound Associates, and make-up design by Kaye Trueblood and wig preparation by Porsche Waldo/Ebony Design. The Production Stage Manager isCarolina Arboleda.

Tickets to A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS, priced $69.50, $79.50, and $89.50 will go on sale on October 4th.

For tickets and more information, visit www.AnthonyKen.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You