A GOYISHE CHRISTMAS TO YOU! Comes to the New York Festival of Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Festival of Song will present its annual holiday show, A Goyishe Christmas to You! on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at Congregation Beth Simchat Torah. The program features favorite Yuletide tunes (performed with a twist) and specialty material by Jewish composers, sung by soprano Lauren Worsham, mezzo-sopranos Donna Breitzer and Rebecca Jo Loeb, tenor Alex Mansoori, baritone Joshua Jeremiah, and Cantor Joshua Breitzer. Steven Blier joins as pianist and host, alongside clarinetist Alan R. Kay.

Now in its 15th year, A Goyishe Christmas to You! consists of Yuletide songs written by Jewish composers, from the wickedly funny to the meltingly beautiful. The show includes classics like Irving Berlin’s White Christmas as well as Yiddish versions of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Baby, It’s Cold Outside—a popular seasonal songbook packed with contributions by Jewish songwriters on behalf of their gentile counterparts.

Ahead of this holiday performance on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, NYFOS co-presents My Brother's Keeper, a story of brotherly love, caretaking, and community among Black men in America conceived and co-artistic directed by baritone Justin Austin. With performances of art song, soul, gospel, and opera, My Brother's Keeper features the NYFOS debut of Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman alongside a stellar team of Black American male singers, including long-time NYFOS collaborator tenor Joshua Blue, winner of the 2022 YCA Susan Wadsworth International Auditions bass-baritone Joseph Parrish, rising bass-baritone Alan Williams (also a NYFOS debut), “rock-solid singer” (The Washington Post) baritone Jorell Williams, and young American tenor Chaz'men Williams-Ali, alongside NYFOS's own Artistic Director, Steven Blier.

Comments