A DATE WITH MY WILD Comes to New York City Fringe in April

Stage Arising will present a date with my wild, written and directed by Alexandria Rengifo. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the 14Y Theater (344 East 14th Street New York, NY 10003) with performances on Saturday, April 6th at 6:00pm, Sunday, April 14th at 4:50pm, Thursday, April 18th at 7:10pm and Saturday, April 20th at 12:30pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

This autobiographical, coming-of-age solo show tells the story of Alexandria, a young woman who begins to grapple with her innate sensuality from an early age.

Presented in four life stages from childhood to womanhood, a date with my wild culminates in a climactic evening that forces Alexandria to reconstruct her relationship with her mind, body, spirituality, and even her own mother.

Follow along on this bold, heartfelt, sometimes comical journey that awakens Alexandria’s bodily sensations (the good, the bad, and the ugly) and ultimately reconnects her with young, wild “Spice Girls” dancing self.

Alexandria Rengifo weaves her multi-faceted career in writing, design, improvisation, and facilitation to create moving experiences for diverse audiences. She’s been exploring autobiographical storytelling and improvisational performance since 2015, and is now premiering her first solo show in NYC. She holds a BA from Harvard University and an MDes from Chicago’s Institute of Design. She calls New York and anywhere-with-her-Colombian-family “home”.

Stage Arising is an emerging production company that believes in the power of embodied creative expression to bring healing on an individual and collective scale.

Through workshops, events, and artistic performances, Stage Arising is passionate about using an embodied approach to bring inspiring human stories to life.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc