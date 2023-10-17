A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan , Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin , Annie JR. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.

The double-cast productions of ANNIE JR are produced by Jessica R. Grosman , Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. ANNIE JR is directed by Bradley Johnson with music direction by CARTER ELLIS , choreography by Sabrina Kalman, and Dennis Ebertserves as Stage Manager.

The productions star Chloe Robbin and Cordelia Cornell as Annie, Arlo Tyrannosaurus and Cara Cerbo as Warbucks, Madeleine Wright and Zoë Faude-Koivisto as Miss Hannigan, Sofia Vidaic and Bethany Duffy as Grace Farrell, Jessie Joy Adams and Mia Silverman as Rooster, Madelynn Justice and Charlotte Rose Cronin as Lily St. Regis, Beatrice Beggs and June Hilgers as Molly, Gage McCann and Elliot Anderson as Kate, Scarlett Sher and Zuela Besmertnik as Tessie, Sadie Cirbus and Violet Carlin as Pepper, Raina Warrier and Natalie Karloff as Duffy, Olive Romig and Olivia Freeman as July, Annabelle Bonime and Christian Barimah as Bundles McCloskey, Odette Patino and Keira Tsoneva as Sandy, Brielle Mackler and Natalia Tamayo as Apple Seller & Usherette, Zafira Batlevi and India Goldstine as Dog Catcher, Aja Farnsworth and Selene Goettlich as Officer Ward, Alexsandra Ross and Anaya Davis as Drake, Summer Breeze Dudley and Kate Ullrich as Cecille, June Weisenthal and Isabel Li as Annette, Liv Spraker and Noe Gordon as Mrs. Greer, Amber Hamilton as Mrs Pugh and Radio Announcer, Edith Gaul and Janani Linsenman as Healy, Amy Huxxon and Tea Mazzetti as Bonnie Boylan, Luci Scheinberg and Emmeline Roberts as Connie Boylan, William Clow and Jeremy Rosenfeld as FDR, Lia Binkevich and Cecilia Popp as Star to Be!

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of November 11-12 at the off-Broadway Five Angels Theater. Showtimes are 10:30AM and 1PM!