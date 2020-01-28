92Y Will Celebrate Jerry Herman at LYRICS & LYRICISTS

From Hello, Dolly! and Mame to La Cage aux Folles, no one has written "showtunes" with as much exuberance as Jerry Herman whose musicals offer an optimistic approach to the human condition, finding common ground with his audience by showing us that the differences between us are, in fact, what unite us. Lyrics & Lyricists™ 2020 season continues with a celebration of the composer, lyricist and songwriter whose joyful scores have sent us from the theater humming for more than 50 years. Singing them at L&L are Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island), Cady Huffman (The Will Rogers Follies, Chicago, The Producers), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Prince of Broadway), and Ryan Vona (Once, Beautiful). Jerry Herman: You I Like is conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, who served as conductor, musical director and musical supervisor for the recent Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Cady Huffman, whose first Broadway role was in the original production of La Cage aux Folles, directs.



This L&L took on greater clarity for Andy Einhorn in the wake of Herman's passing. The evening will explore themes that are commonly found in his work: love, family, home, and optimism. Audiences can expect all the Jerry Herman classes including "Time Heals Everything," "I Am What I Am," "It's Today" and "I'll Be Here Tomorrow."



"These themes represent who Jerry Herman was as both an artist and as a man," comments Einhorn, who continues, "Jerry Herman was joy personified. He wrote shows that sparked joy, brought out positivity in the face of adversity, granted his characters second chances, and reinforced the love of family. He left a piece of himself in everything he wrote, and this program will celebrate these treasures."

92Y'S Lyrics & Lyricists™ Presents

Jerry Herman: YOU I LIKE



Featuring

Quentin Earl Darrington a-? Cady Huffman a-? Bryonha Marie Parham a-? Ryan Vona

Additional Cast to be Announced



Conceived and Music Directed by Andy Einhorn

Cady Huffman, Director



Andy Einhorn, piano and conductor

Chad Smith, woodwinds

Jeremy Miloszewicz, trumpet

Scott Kuney, guitar

Mark Vanderpoel, bass

Perry Cavari, drums



Saturday, February 22, 8 pm

Sunday, February 23, 2 pm and 7 pm

Monday, February 24, 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Tickets from $45 (35 & Under tickets, $30)

92Y.org/Lyrics

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





