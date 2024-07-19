3 WHITE GUYS NAMED JOHN Comes to Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



”3 White Guys Named John" is the fantastical and totally true solo show of how John Hughes, John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi inspired Andrea Coleman, a black woman from the south, at pivotal moments in her life to go where she felt terrified to go thereby altering the course of her life. The music, words and films of three white guys named John transcended race and lived experience to act as Divine messengers leading Andrea on the path of her destiny dropping lyrical and cinematic breadcrumbs along the way. Without John, John and Jon she surely would've taken a different path and would not be where she is today.

Show will include opening stand-up by SNL's Vannessa Jackson.

Andrea Coleman is a Brooklyn based writer, stand-up and lawyer. She's been featured in the NY Times, TimeOut NY and NPR. You can currently watch Andrea in “Iconic Justice” on Amazon Prime and her show “Woke Laws” on PBS.

The performance is at Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, Manhattan (Lower East Side) on Tuesday July 30th at 9:30PM.

Tickets: $12 early bird (until Jul 23, 09:30PM) $15 standard $20 at the door

Ticket Link: https://www.caveat.nyc/events/3-white-guys-named-john-7-30-2024

