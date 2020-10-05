29PWC Kicks Off New Works Series 2020 with THE REVOLUTIONS OF RED EMMA

The reading requires RSVP on a donation basis on EventBrite to receive the link to the Zoom performance.

The 29th Street Playwrights Collective (29PWC) announces their Fall lineup for the NEW WORKS SERIES 2020, beginning Monday, October 19, with THE REVOLUTIONS OF RED EMMA by Maxine Kern at 7:30pm EST on Zoom.

Awarded "Outstanding Playwriting" from Global Connections, THE REVOLUTIONS OF RED EMMA looks at the beauty, truth and goodness of controversial anarchist Emma Goldman, fighting for the people and for social justice.

Maxine Kern was formerly the Resident Dramaturg for The Negro Ensemble Theater Company and DiverseCity Theater Company. Her plays include 2 plays based on the life of artist Emily Carr: EMILY'S WILL, produced and presented at the Davenport Theater by The Tempest Ladies and AMONG THE CEDARS, workshopped and produced at Westbeth by Wild Banshees; DOSTOYEVSKY, where two sisters face the magical unknown on a starry night, was presented by Cosmic Orchid @ The Theater for the New City.

THE REVOLUTIONS OF RED EMMA will be directed by Ryan Opalanietet Pierce, founder and artistic director of Eagle Project (Native Theater Thursdays), a theater company dedicated to exploring the American identity through the performing arts and Native American heritage.

The cast features: Jane Ives (MARAT/SADE), Tony Naumovski (FINAL ANALYSIS / Signature Theatre), Cynthia Enfield (LEGENDARY LIVES / Cherry Lane Theatre), Brian Richardson (W. E. B. Du BOIS: A MAN FOR ALL TIMES solo show), Susan Skosko (DOSTOYEVSKY / Cosmic Orchid), and Jacob Harran (originated Sam, The Pickle Man, in CROSSING DELANCEY.)

The Spring 29PWC NEW WORKS SERIES was postponed due to COVID19, with some plays rescheduled into early 2021. New plays to be presented in the NEW WORKS SERIES are: SEA VINE, NJ, a ghost play, by Michael Wells-Oakes on Tuesday, November 17; WHEEL OF LIFE by Edgar Chisholm on Tuesday, December 8; REMIX by Melissa Bell scheduled for January 26, 2021; and PECKING ORDER by Robin Rice scheduled for March 9, 2021. All readings take place over Zoom at 7:30pm EST.

Please visit www.29thStreetPlaywrightsCollective.org or their Facebook page for ticket details.

