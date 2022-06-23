1983 to Be Presented As Part of Chain Theatre Play Festival This Summer

This summer for the Chain Theatre Play Festival returns with the new work 1983 being presented as part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Festival of New York City-based playwrights.

PROGRAM #8: JULY 10TH, JULY 14th, JULY 21ST, and JULY 22ND will be available in person with one special Live Streamed performance on JULY 21ST and will be immediately followed by a talk back with Playwright and Director Taiwo Aloba. Don't miss this exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top Off-Broadway venues in New York City.

In January 1983, as Nigeria dealt with an economic crisis, the president and his advisers met to discuss possible solutions.

Taiwo Aloba (Playwright and Director) is a New York-based writer and director originally from Nigeria. She was educated at Lagos State University in Lagos, New York Film Academy in New York, and Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Masks and proof of vaccination for all audiences are required. Performers, production team members, and Chain staff are all vaccinated. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines. Can't make it to the theatre? Live-Stream options are also available!

The Chain is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspectives. Chain produced the World Premiere of Garbageman by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award-winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones, The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel). Past award-winning productions include ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc

1983, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will play at CHAIN THEATER (107 Suffolk St, New York, NY 10002) as part of the Chain Theatre Play Festival 2022 on Sunday, July 10th, Wednesday, July 14th, July 21st, and Friday, July 22nd.

1983 cast features Fedly Daniel, Keidy Barrientos, and Nnaemeka Okeke. From playwright Taiwo Aloba comes a riveting play about the historical culture of intolerance and prejudice in Africa. It explores the thin line between anxiety and "mixophobia;" the fear of the unmanageable volume of the unknown, untamable, off-putting, and uncontrollable.