Review: THE SLOW DANCE at 59E59 Theaters Smartly Portrays Life Changes

“It’s not your job to understand me, just to believe me.” Mother

The Slow Dance is currently being presented at 59E59 Theaters by Apt.10C Productions. This show is wonderfully crafted by playwright, Lisi DeHaas, and enjoys superb direction by Lily Kanter Riopelle. It features a cast that captures the humorous and meaningful story about complex relationships.

Mother is making a big move from the family home, and things are in a state of disarray. Son, an only child, has offered to help but their relationship is strained as he harbors childhood resentments. Son will soon be getting married to Fiancee, a very organized young woman, who believes that professional help is needed to expedite the move. Enter, Sal who helps Mother to organize, but becomes a much more significant presence. There are many layers to this story as substantial life changes are impending and the characters’ personal expectations loom large.

The accomplished members of the cast are ideal in their roles as they present a smart portrayal of The Slow Dance. The company includes Blair Baker as Sal and Others; Cary Donaldson as Son; Jasminn Johnson as Fiancee; Peggy J Scott as Mother; and Lucy York as The Bear.

Scenes captivate. Some memorable moments include Mother offering Son some items from the home; Mother attempting to destroy martini glasses from a man she once loved; Son and Fiancee recounting how they met; Sal telling Mother about her non-binary identity; Son and Fiancee going to dance class; Mother and Sal sorting through clothing; Mother meeting Fiancee for the first time; and Sal planning to have drinks with Mother. The Bear who represents a character in Son’s favorite childhood book, “Blueberries for Sam” is a great. theatrical device. It meaningfully bridges Son’s youth with the events in his adult life.

The Creative Team has done a top job of bringing the show to the Upper East Side Stage. The Team features scenic design by Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma; costume design by Phương Nguyễn; lighting design by Paige Seber; sound design by Bailey Trierweiler & UptownWorks; original music by Bailey Trierweiler & Evan C. Anderson; and props design by Paul Birtwistle. Claire Yenson is the Casting Director, Leana Gardella is the Intimacy/Fight Choreographer, Emilio Ramos is the Choreographer, and Erica Zippel Schnitzer is the Production Stage Manager.

The Slow Dance proves to be a stirring, yet entertaining show that is very relatable. It will surely inspire interesting conversations. The play offers a genuine close up view of life’s changes from multiple perspectives. See it while you can!

The Slow Dance can be seen 59E59’s Theater C located at 59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022. It will run until March 23. The show is 80 minutes with no intermission. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.59e59.org/ and call 212.753.5959.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine