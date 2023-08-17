HB Playwrights Theatre Performs a Scene From NEW YEAR'S DAY (SAE HAE) by Youlim Nam

New Year's Day (Sae Hae), a full-length play written by Youlim Nam, is set to showcase a reprisal of one of its scenes at the HB Playwrights Theatre as part of The Independent Study Project Lab on August 20th, 2023 at 3 pm.

Nam has been extended an invitation to this presentation as a guest by Snezhana Chernova, the lab's instructor. Chernova discovered Nam's play during a staged reading on July 31st, 2023, at El Barrio's Artspace PS109.

The play's narrative revolves around Hannah, a Korean-American high school girl who must decide between attending NYU Stern School of Business or moving across the world to Seoul to become a K-pop star.

Starring Brian Yeun and Joonie Jang, with direction by Youlim Nam, the showcase will not only feature a scene from "NEW YEAR'S DAY (SAE HAE)" but will also present Nam's other creative projects: the short film 'THE AUDITION' and the short story 'THE CRYING ROOM'.

About HB Playwrights Theatre

For over fifty years, dedicated volunteers have made it possible for the HB Theatre to present over 250 full productions, countless staged readings and many other theatrical events. Professional actors, directors and designers of the highest caliber donate their time and talents for the productions. They do so because at the HB Theatre they have both artistic freedom and the luxury of allowing the work to evolve at whatever pace is necessary for the play. Actors' Equity Association, recognizing the importance of this work, has granted HBPF a special agreement to support this extended process.

Among the more than 130 playwrights who have found a home at HB Playwrights Theatre are Neena Beber, Saul Bellow, Eric Bentley, Bertolt Brecht, Vincent Canby, Laura Shaine Cunningham, Donna de Matteo, Horton Foote, Marjorie Kellogg, Pavel Kohout, Romulus Linney, Kenneth Lonergan, Mark Medoff, Ed Napier, James Purdy, James Ryan, Willam Saroyan, Martin Sherman, Michael Straight, William Styron, Kathleen Tolan, Thornton Wilder, Tennessee Williams, Sherman Yellen.

Tickets are free, but seating is limited.