spit&vigor to Presents NYC Premiere of BLOOD COUNTESS by Kelleen Conway Blanchard

A gory, campy, high energy retelling of the life of serial killer & Countess, Elizabeth Bathory.

Nov. 29, 2022  

spit&vigor has announced the NYC premiere of BLOOD COUNTESS, written by Kelleen Conway Blanchard and directed by Nick Thomas. Performances for this limited engagement series begin on Thursday, January 5th and run through Sunday, February 5th..

The performance schedule is Thursday - Saturday at 7PM and matinee Sundays at 2PM. Performances will take place at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York NY, two blocks from West 4th Street station) as part of their Artistic Residency Program. For advance reservations, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1141310/prm/SHOWTIX.

spit&vigor returns to The Players Theatre to bring you the NYC premiere of Kelleen Conway Blanchard's BLOOD COUNTESS, the riotous semi-true story of Countess Elizabeth Bathory, who bathed in the blood of her victims throughout her reign of terror in the early 1600s (allegedly). A brilliant woman from a noble family, she is believed to have murdered anywhere from 60-600 young women. This play is a fictionalized account of her life. We know she was tried and convicted of her gruesome crimes. The rest we must suppose.

From the acclaimed company that brought Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre ("tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it" - Vulture) and In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - The New York Times), BLOOD COUNTESS is a deliciously dark blend of bodice-ripping romance, historical costumes, club beats, sex, death, and swashbuckling swordfights. Theater company spit&vigor brings their transformative set pieces, design and commitment to daring live theater (guts gore and guile included) while musician Z. Quinn Reynolds creates a haunting, otherworldly score.

The cast features Chloé Bell (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Silvana Carranza, Jillian Cicalese, Luke Couzens (Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec), Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Samantha Haviland, Cait Murphy, Sara Santucci, Nicholas Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots), Andrea Woodbridge, Perri Yaniv (The Blacklist).

Directed by the inimitable Nicholas Thomas, the design team includes Sara Fellini (materials design - scenic, props, costumes), Luke Couzens (fight choreography), Z. Quinn Reynolds & Adam Belvo (fight/intimacy coordinators), Jessica Choi (lighting design) and Z. Quinn Reynolds (sound design).

More information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212022®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spitnvigor.com%2Fblood-countess?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




THE BANDAGED PLACE Enters Final Three Weeks of Performances at Roundabout Underground Photo
THE BANDAGED PLACE Enters Final Three Weeks of Performances at Roundabout Underground
Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal on Sunday, December 18.
New York Stage and Film Winter Party To Feature Songs from WHITE GIRL IN DANGER & More Photo
New York Stage and Film Winter Party To Feature Songs from WHITE GIRL IN DANGER & More
New York Stage and Film has announced that their 2022 Winter Party will be on Monday, December 5 at the Empire Rooftop, 44 West 63rd Street. The festive December event will begin at 6:00 PM with libations and food, followed at 7:00 PM by performances from three new musicals workshopped at NYSAF.
The Whale Theatre In Association With Tectonic Theater Project Presents Tru Photo
The Whale Theatre In Association With Tectonic Theater Project Presents Truman Capote's A CHRISTMAS MEMORY
The Whale Theater, in association with Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director) will present Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory at Hudson New York's Park Theater (723 Warren Street) Thursday, December 1 - Sunday, December 18, 2022.
The McKittrick Hotel to Present Annual New Years Eve Spectacular THE MIDNIGHT BALL Photo
The McKittrick Hotel to Present Annual New Year's Eve Spectacular THE MIDNIGHT BALL
 The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, announced its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration, The Midnight Ball. The one-night-only soirée will take place throughout the hotel on Saturday, December 31.

