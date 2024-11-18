York Theatre Company's WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER to Host Post-Performance Discussions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company will host a series of post-performance discussions for the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical comedy based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go, by Catherine Filloux) with music & lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, and additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. Directed by DeMone Seraphin, choreographed by Ashley Marinelli, with music direction by Beth Falcone, performances are set to begin Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024 at The Theatre at St. Jean's.

In addition to post-performance discussions following every weekend matinee are:

Monday, November 25, 2024 (Following the 7:30 evening performance)

Discussion on theater and social justice featuring members of the Welcome to The Big Dipper company, including director/actor DeMone Seraphin, a Helen Hayes Award nominee for his direction of Topdog/Underdog, and librettist and human rights advocate Catherine Filloux. Moderated by Christine Toy Johnson, award-winning actor, playwright, and advocate for inclusion (www.christinetoyjohnson.com/advocacy).

Saturday, December 7, 2024 (Following the 2:30 matinee performance)

Discussion with the musical's authors—Jimmy Roberts, John Daggett, and Catherine Filloux—and members of CDI (cdinyc.org) a New York City-based social organization for members of the transgender community in all its forms, on how the production relates to events in their own transgender lives. Participants will include CDI's president, Allison Davis, members Fiona Black and Erin Ho, and noted transgender activist Bernie Wagenblast, the voice of the MTA.

Sunday, December 8, 2024 (Following the 2:30 matinee performance)

Discussion with J.P. Miller, the production's Amish consultant, about how the Amish community is portrayed in the musical. (www.welcometothebigdipper.com/team)

Friday, December 13, 2024 (Following the 7:30 evening performance)

Discussion with dramaturg Connie Winston and Welcome to The Big Dipper company members about “The Art of Collaboration.” (https://uitheatreartsjournal.squarespace.com/october-2024)

Saturday, December 14, 2024 (Following the 2:30 matinee performance)

Discussion with Sonja Griffin Evans, the cultural heritage artist commissioned to create the painting featured in the production. Internationally acclaimed, Ms. Evans is regularly featured in projects documenting African-American history, and her pieces reside in esteemed galleries and collections (www.sonjagriffinevans.com). Moderated by Greta Berman, former Art History professor at The Juilliard School.

Sunday, December 15, 2024 (Following the 2:30 matinee performance)

Discussion with podcaster Steve Cuden (https://www.storybeat.net/) who has interviewed Robert Cuccioli, Catherine Filloux, Jimmy Roberts and many others for his podcast StoryBeat, will moderate a conversation with the Welcome to the Big Dipper_ team.

"We are delighted to partner with these incredible individuals and organizations to offer our audiences the chance to engage with the creative team behind this show and discuss the meaningful themes they so beautifully explore,” states Joseph Hayward, Interim Artistic Director. “We invite you to join us—you never know who might be in attendance!"

The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilke's family for decades and is on the brink of closure, when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed in this heartfelt new musical comedy.

Welcome to the Big Dipper will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. There will be an additional performance on Monday, November 25 at 7:30pm. PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 and Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

Comments