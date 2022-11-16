World Premiere of Musical Film BEAU Starring Matt Rodin, Jeb Brown & More to Open Dances With Films NYC

The new musical film BEAU will make its world premiere as the opening night feature of Dances With Films New York (DWF: NY), at the Regal Union Square from December 1-4, 2022. The defiantly independent film festival and Los Angeles favorite, celebrates 26 years by expanding to New York City in 2022.

Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Douglas Lyons (Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits), with music and orchestrations by Ethan D. Pakchar (Five Points), BEAU is directed by Josh Rhodes (First Date, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway) and features seven actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker - a young man whose life is altered when he discovers the grandfather his mother kept hidden, is still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for the lost time with a man who changes his life and puts a guitar in his hand.

The film stars Matt Rodin as Ace, Jeb Brown (Beautiful) as Beau, Amelia Cormack (Hadestown) as Raven, Marlene Ginader (Netflix's "The Punisher") as Daphney, Maximillian Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise) as Ferris, Emily Seibert as Le-Ann/Karina/ Nurse, Jeremy Sevelovitz (We The People Nat'l Tour) as Larry/Dennis, and Zach Mullings.

The film's Executive Producers are George Bamber, Kayla Greenspan, R.K. Greene, and Leah Michalos. Sony Masterworks Broadway released the World Premiere Recording of the concept album for Beau in 2019.

For tickets and more information, visit: Dances With Films Website and follow @danceswithfilms on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for updates.

ABOUT DANCES WITH FILMS



Dances With Films champions innovation, talent and creativity by spotlighting important, diverse, quality films and developing lasting relationships with filmmakers. Festival Founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent recognize that New York City is the artistic, cultural and creative epicenter of the country and the perfect city for DWF. The indie film event will showcase over 70 never before seen short, documentary and feature films. Additional titles include shorts ¡RABBIT! starring actress and filmmaker Sonia Mena who currently plays Pippa on Hulu's hit show Tell Me Lies, Cupcake starring Revell Carpenter (Sex Lives of Teenage Girls), Minutemen starring Terry Serpico (Law & Order) and DaJuan Johnson (Bosch, Grey's Anatomy) and The Difficulties of Being Drunk Alone, Garret Wareing's directorial debut and produced by Nick Cassavetes. Documentaries include Anxious Nation narrated by supermodel Kathy Ireland, which explores anxiety and kids, Heart & Soul, a music documentary on famous/legendary Doo Woop singers and bands in the late 50's & 60's. First time Director is 78 year old Kenny Vance, lead singer of Jay & The Americans (This Magic Moment,Come A Little Bit Closer) Help Her Live is executive produced by Richard Linkletter featuring Alana Haim of Haim Sisters. Feature films include Double Down South written by Academy Award winner Tom Schulman (Dead Poets Society) and Bone Cold starring Jonathan Stoddard (The Young & The Restless) and Trinity Bliss who is confirmed to star in Avatar 2, 3 and 4.

Dances With Films advocates for diversity and inclusion in film and has selected a film slate with topics including women's rights, the war in Ukraine, religion, concentration camp survivors, mental health, LGBTQIA+ issues, conversion therapy and more.

In addition to the film screenings, Dances With Films proudly hosts a series of panels and Q&A's. Previous panelists include Academy Award nominated DUNE Producer Cale Boyter, Director Paul Greengrass, Producer Michael London, Lord of The Rings Executive Producer Mark Ordesky, President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and Casting Director DAVID RUBIN.