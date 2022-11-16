World Premiere of Musical Film BEAU Starring Matt Rodin, Jeb Brown & More to Open Dances With Films NYC
The film features music, lyrics, and a book by Douglas Lyons (Broadway’s Chicken & Biscuits), and is directed by Josh Rhodes.
The new musical film BEAU will make its world premiere as the opening night feature of Dances With Films New York (DWF: NY), at the Regal Union Square from December 1-4, 2022. The defiantly independent film festival and Los Angeles favorite, celebrates 26 years by expanding to New York City in 2022.
Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Douglas Lyons (Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits), with music and orchestrations by Ethan D. Pakchar (Five Points), BEAU is directed by Josh Rhodes (First Date, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway) and features seven actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker - a young man whose life is altered when he discovers the grandfather his mother kept hidden, is still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for the lost time with a man who changes his life and puts a guitar in his hand.
The film stars Matt Rodin as Ace, Jeb Brown (Beautiful) as Beau, Amelia Cormack (Hadestown) as Raven, Marlene Ginader (Netflix's "The Punisher") as Daphney, Maximillian Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise) as Ferris, Emily Seibert as Le-Ann/Karina/ Nurse, Jeremy Sevelovitz (We The People Nat'l Tour) as Larry/Dennis, and Zach Mullings.
The film's Executive Producers are George Bamber, Kayla Greenspan, R.K. Greene, and Leah Michalos. Sony Masterworks Broadway released the World Premiere Recording of the concept album for Beau in 2019.
For tickets and more information, visit: Dances With Films Website and follow @danceswithfilms on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for updates.
ABOUT DANCES WITH FILMS
Dances With Films champions innovation, talent and creativity by spotlighting important, diverse, quality films and developing lasting relationships with filmmakers. Festival Founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent recognize that New York City is the artistic, cultural and creative epicenter of the country and the perfect city for DWF. The indie film event will showcase over 70 never before seen short, documentary and feature films. Additional titles include shorts ¡RABBIT! starring actress and filmmaker Sonia Mena who currently plays Pippa on Hulu's hit show Tell Me Lies, Cupcake starring Revell Carpenter (Sex Lives of Teenage Girls), Minutemen starring Terry Serpico (Law & Order) and DaJuan Johnson (Bosch, Grey's Anatomy) and The Difficulties of Being Drunk Alone, Garret Wareing's directorial debut and produced by Nick Cassavetes. Documentaries include Anxious Nation narrated by supermodel Kathy Ireland, which explores anxiety and kids, Heart & Soul, a music documentary on famous/legendary Doo Woop singers and bands in the late 50's & 60's. First time Director is 78 year old Kenny Vance, lead singer of Jay & The Americans (This Magic Moment,Come A Little Bit Closer) Help Her Live is executive produced by Richard Linkletter featuring Alana Haim of Haim Sisters. Feature films include Double Down South written by Academy Award winner Tom Schulman (Dead Poets Society) and Bone Cold starring Jonathan Stoddard (The Young & The Restless) and Trinity Bliss who is confirmed to star in Avatar 2, 3 and 4.
Dances With Films advocates for diversity and inclusion in film and has selected a film slate with topics including women's rights, the war in Ukraine, religion, concentration camp survivors, mental health, LGBTQIA+ issues, conversion therapy and more.
In addition to the film screenings, Dances With Films proudly hosts a series of panels and Q&A's. Previous panelists include Academy Award nominated DUNE Producer Cale Boyter, Director Paul Greengrass, Producer Michael London, Lord of The Rings Executive Producer Mark Ordesky, President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and Casting Director DAVID RUBIN.
More Hot Stories For You
November 16, 2022
Watch the cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical perform 'Welcome to Hawkins' on Fox 5's Good Day New York!
Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages
November 16, 2022
See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals.
Cast and Creative Team Announced for MEMORIAL World Premiere at Pan Asian Repertory Theatre
November 16, 2022
Launching its 46th Milestone Season, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has announced as a tribute to the Chinese architect Maya Lin with deep respect for her courage and creativity, the titanic role of 'Maya' will be played by two actors - Angel Lin and Nancy Ma - in alternation for the world premiere of Memorial by Livian Yah.
Alison Fraser to Lead STRANGER INTERLUDES Industry Reading at Boundless Theater
November 16, 2022
Boundless Theater announced has that Stranger Interludes, a new play by David James Parr, will receive an industry reading on Friday, November 18th at The Dramatists Guild Foundation, directed by Amanda Bearse (“Married… with Children”, Billy Eichner’s Bros).
Kate Baldwin & Georgia Stitt to Co-Host MISS: BROADWAY'S WOMEN SONGWRITERS at 92NY
November 16, 2022
Lyrics and Lyricists will present MISS: Broadway’s Women Songwriters on December 10, 11 and 12, celebrating Broadway’s long history of women songwriters and their indelible work, in a show conceived, co-written and co-hosted by two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin and award-winning composer-lyricist Georgia Stitt.