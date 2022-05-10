World Premiere of Diane Davis' COMPLICITY to be Presented at the New Ohio Theatre

Eden Theater Company will present the World Premiere of Complicity by playwright Diane Davis at the New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street Ste 1E New York, NY) this fall. The show is slated to open in September 2022 and run through October 2022. The director and cast will be announced later this summer.

Complicity tells a story about women holding women accountable amidst the pervasive sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

In 2018, three women negotiate surviving the system of complicity that supported a Hollywood predator. One woman, actress Tig Kennedy, seeks justice by upending the status quo. Her sister, Sima, works as Tig's agent supporting her recovery and career. While Sima works to promote her own successes within the Hollywood system, she crosses paths with Lilia Gordon, a top female producer. All three women try to navigate the in-between as they claim power in the competitive and compromising world of producing movies. The further each woman goes in disrupting the status quo of systemic abuse, the more they must confront their own complicity.

In the wake of #MeToo hundreds of stories about sexual abuse in Hollywood came out. Everyone says that it was an open secret. But if they knew, why didn't they put a stop to it? Who was complicit in the abuse? Partially inspired by the Weinstein scandal, the women who supported him and those that survived his abuse, Diane Davis' play Complicity explores the untold side of the story.

Diane Davis (Playwright) is a playwright, director, and Artistic Director for Eden Theater Company. She is a member of The Actors Studio Playwrights and Directors Unit, and recently was an HB Studios Residency Fellow for her play Complicity. She has written and directed several ten-minute plays produced by Primary Stages, Barrow Group and AMIOS Shotz. She received her BA in Theatre from Bennington College, studied acting at The Royal Academy in London, with Sandy Meisner at The Neighborhood Playhouse, and is currently working on her MFA in playwriting. https://d-davis.com

Eden Theater Company exists to create new and original plays that inspire a deeper understanding of the world around us through provocative storytelling. We seek to bridge the gap between all forms of identity alongside our collaborators and our community. We believe that all areas of society bear the mark of gender and root our stories in a feminine aesthetic. www.edentheater.org