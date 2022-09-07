One-Eighth Theater, New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater's world premiere of MY ONLINESS opens tonight at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City, with performances continuing through September 24, 2022

MY ONLINESS is directed by Daniel Irizarry, with text and lyrics from Witkacy by Robert Lyons, original music by Kamala Sankaram and artistic sign language direction by Alexandria Wailes and Kailyn Aaron-Lozano.

MY ONLINESS, presented in American Sign Language and English, is a fable/cabaret/circus entertainment about a mad king's desperate attempt to impress a mysterious petitioner. (The poor writer is simply collateral damage!) Is this a glimpse of our dystopian future? Or just the structure of human consciousness?

Laced with songs of torture, truth, and tenderness; with fully integrated American Sign Language performed by two "Mediums" of the royal court; this is sexy, visceral, dark buffoonery reimagined as The New Absurd; a homage to Stanislaw Witkacy and his theories of "pure theatre."

The cast includes Daniel Irizarry, Cynthia LaCruz, Rhys Tivey, Dickie Hearts, Malik Paris and musicians Joanie Brittingham and Drew Fleming.

The production team includes Alexandria Wailes and Kailyn Aaron-Lozano (Co-Directors of Artistic Sign Language), Kamala Sankaram (Composer), Kori Ruston (Creative Producer), Jungah Han (Set Design), Christina Tang (Lighting Design), Brittani Beresford (Costume Design), Lawrence Schober (Sound Engineer), Zilvinas Jonusas (Technical Director), and Hannah Staffer and Emily Hart (Production Stage Managers). Additional support is provided by the Seoul Institute of the Arts.

The September 15 performance at 8:30pm EST will include a live-stream educational collaboration between La MaMa's Culture Hub and the Seoul Institute of the Arts.

Tickets are $25 and $17 for students and seniors. Running time is approximately 80 minutes. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, and to purchase in-person or live-stream tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195439®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewohiotheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Coinciding with the world premiere, Mercer Street Books, a brand-new small press, is publishing their inaugural book this fall, My Onliness & Others: Select plays by Robert Lyons. The collection of plays will be available for sale in the lobby.

Photo Credit: Suzanne Fiore Photography.