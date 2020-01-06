Wooster Group's A PINK CHAIR (In Place of a Fake Antique) Comes to NYU Skirball

NYU Skirball will present The Wooster Group's acclaimed A PINK CHAIR (In Place of a Fake Antique), directed by Elizabeth LeCompte, running January 23 - February 2, 2020 at NYU Skirball.

In A PINK CHAIR (In Place of a Fake Antique), the celebrated Wooster Group takes on one of the greatest figures in 20th century avant-garde theater: the iconic Polish stage director Tadeusz Kantor. Kantor's only daughter, Dorota Krakowska, serves as dramaturg and guide in this theatrical rite of communication with spirits past.

The primary source materials for A Pink Chair are a film of Kantor's late work, I Shall Never Return and, through it, the myth of the return of Odysseus, which was a lifelong obsession of Kantor. The title A Pink Chair (In Place of a Fake Antique) comes from one of Kantor's manifestos. It describes a theater that gives simple, everyday objects - for instance, chairs - hallucinatory power to summon up forgotten history and memory.

A PINK CHAIR is composed by the Group and directed by Elizabeth LeCompte. It features performances by Zbigniew Bzymek, Enver Chakartash, Jim Fletcher, Ari Fliakos, Gareth Hobbs, Dorota Krakowska (on video), Andrew Maillet, Erin Mullin, Suzzy Roche, Danusia Trevino and Kate Valk; dramaturgy by Krakowska; set by LeCompte; lighting by Jennifer Tipton and Ryan Seelig with lighting associate David Sexton; sound and original music by Eric Sluyter and Omar Zubair; video by Robert Wuss and Bzymek; additional video by Wladimiro Woyno, Irfan Brkovic and Maillet; costumes by Chakartash; the choir music director is Hobbs; the stage manager is Mullin; the assistant director is Matthew Dipple; the technical director is Bill Ballou; the production manager is Bona Lee; and the producer is Cynthia Hedstrom.

A PINK CHAIR will play January 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and February 1 at 7:30 pm, with matinees on January 25 & 26, February 1 & 2 at 3 pm. Tickets begin at $35 and can be purchased online at www.nyuskirball.org, by calling 212.998-4941, or at the box office, Tuesday - Saturday from 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.





