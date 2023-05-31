Will Nunziata Will Direct Industry Presentation of THE BETTY KISS in June

The event is on Wednesday June 14 at 1PM in Manhattan at Open Jar Studios.

An industry presentation of Derek Murphy’s new play The Betty Kiss will be held Wednesday June 14 at 1PM in Manhattan at Open Jar Studios.

Directed by BroadwayWorld, New York Movie and Paris Film Award winner WILL NUNZIATA (The Old Guitarist, Little Black Book: A New Musical), the cast will feature Tony winner Julie Halston (Tootsie, And Just Like That), Callaway Award winner John Keating (Boardwalk Empire, O’Casey Cycle), Loren Lester (The Band’s Visit, Batman: The Animated Series), and Sherri Daytime Talk Show’s announcer Rolonda Watts (The Till Trilogy, Sandblasted). 

Through some celestial meddling, the long-married Gerry has fallen hopelessly in love with the newly widowed Betty. Gerry is racked with guilt, and later with fear, when Betty proudly discloses that she’s probably responsible for her husband’s recent death. Gerry’s wife, Phyllis is suffering through her own adulterous affairs, one of which may have been with Betty’s now dead husband and another with the town’s wine merchant, Don. Gerry’s wife is on a collision course with Gerry’s lover - can Gerry survive such a collision? Will his wife ever drink wine again? Is the Betty kiss the beginning of the end for Gerry? 

The upcoming presentation will take place on Wednesday June 14 at 1PM at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, Studio 12J) in Manhattan. The presentation is produced by Douglas Denoff (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Seawall/A Life, Torch Song). To RSVP and for more details, please email thebettykiss@gmail.com.



