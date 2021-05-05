What Will the Neighbors Say? to Revive NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH DIGITAL ARTS SERIES

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced that they will revive their beloved Neighborhood Watch Digital Arts Series in collaboration with the Queens Public Library and Queens Memory Project for a free, three-part Memoir Intensive, presented by the QPL Cambria Heights branch.

These sessions will be held over Zoom on Tuesday May 11th and Thursday May 13th at 4pm, followed by a digital sharing on Monday May 17th at 6.30pm. For further information and to access the Zoom link, please visit www.wwtns.org.

WWTNS? is pairing with the Cambria Heights branch to facilitate two free public writing workshops for the community in Queens and beyond, followed by a digital sharing of the writing, performed by both Cambria Heights residents and professional actors. Self-scripting techniques used will include intentional list-making, letter writing to your former self, responding to your surroundings and word association activities, all facilitated in an environment that is supportive, encouraging, transparent and respectful.

The workshops will be led by Co-Artistic Directors Ana Cristina DaSilva, James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain. "We are so thrilled to be further embedding our work into the community in Queens," said DaSilva. "After the difficult year we've all had, the Neighbors know that the community is really keen to gather, even digitally, and share their stories," added Clements. "We loved hosting the Neighborhood Watch events last Spring, and saw how much they meant to our community," noted Hood Adrain. "It's like coming full circle to be hosting this program again with these amazing partners."

Queens Public Library transforms lives by cultivating personal and intellectual growth and by building strong communities.

Queens Memory is an ongoing community archiving program supported by Queens Public Library and Queens College, CUNY. We engage with Queens residents in our two-fold mission to (1) push local history collections out to the public through programming and online resources, and (2) pull new materials into our collections from the diverse communities of Queens. The goal is to raise awareness and a sense of ownership in the production of our shared historic record and our dream is that any Queens resident who visits these collections feels his/her experiences and perspective are represented.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

Learn more at www.wwtns.org.

