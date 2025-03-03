What Will the Neighbors Say? to Celebrate Playwright Steven Wangh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Being/Scene - Through the Fourth Wall on Saturday, A day-long event celebrating Steve Wangh and the 25th Anniversary of "An Acrobat of the Heart" will be presented by What Will the Neighbors say?

Featuring: Readings of Steve Wangh's plays, a panel discussion by colleagues, practitioners and scholars, a flagship conversation with Steve Wangh.

Date and Place:

March 15th All Day Pass: 2 pm Staged Readings: 2 pm Discussions and Reception: 5:30 pm

at the brand new Gracemoon Arts Theatre in Bushwick (Morgan stop on the L) It is ADA-accessible and can be reached by walking down a flight of stairs to the front door or taking an elevator.



TICKETS can be purchased here, in 3 tiers

Price: $15 - $25

Funds from ticket revenue will be donated to War Child, a rights-based organization that advocates with and on behalf of children to ensure their fundamental rights are upheld.

STUDENT TICKETS: Current students can grab tickets here, and use code STUDENT for a 50% discount on your tickets.

Steven Wangh is a Manhattan born playwright, lecturer and leader of pedagogy workshops, often in Asia. The celebrated book An Acrobat of the Heart has been enjoyed and reviewed by multiple notable artists, including Anne Bogart, who remarked

"Stephen Wangh walks you through his remarkable grasp of Grotowski's teaching and thoughtfully places it in the context of Delsarte, Stanislavski, Meyerhold, and the American tradition. Best of all, the book is a useful guide for an actor's daily work in the studio."

