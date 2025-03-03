What Will the Neighbors Say? to Celebrate Playwright Steven Wangh

The event will take place on March 15.
Being/Scene - Through the Fourth Wall on Saturday, A day-long event celebrating Steve Wangh and the 25th Anniversary of "An Acrobat of the Heart" will be presented by What Will the Neighbors say?
Featuring: Readings of Steve Wangh's plays, a panel discussion by colleagues, practitioners and scholars, a flagship conversation with Steve Wangh.
TICKETS can be purchased here, in 3 tiers
Steven Wangh is a Manhattan born playwright, lecturer and leader of pedagogy workshops, often in Asia. The celebrated book An Acrobat of the Heart has been enjoyed and reviewed by multiple notable artists, including Anne Bogart, who remarked
"Stephen Wangh walks you through his remarkable grasp of Grotowski's teaching and thoughtfully places it in the context of Delsarte, Stanislavski, Meyerhold, and the American tradition. Best of all, the book is a useful guide for an actor's daily work in the studio."
Videos