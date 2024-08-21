WORKING 2025 Will Open at AMT THEATER In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AMT Theater, in association with The Actors Gym, presents WORKING 2025. Created by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), and written by members of the Actors Gym, WORKING 2025 is a constantly evolving series of monologues; some comic, some poignant, some heartbreaking as it explores what the dignity of work means to different people in different circumstances in the U.S. today.

The show will be performed every Sunday night at 7pm starting February 9th and run open ended at the Off Broadway AMT Theater, located in the heart of the theater district at 354 West 45th Street. When asked about the genesis of WORKING 2025, writer and director Bobby Moresco summed it up as such.

"Like everybody else in the country in the last couple of years, I've been concerned about the disappearing middle class. In my opinion, it's the heart and soul of who we are, what we are, the ability for a mother or father to work hard at their chosen profession and in return receive some sort of economic stability in their lives. Some sort of security and dignity by virtue of the work put forth."

The extraordinary collection of actors and writers will include Dan Lauria, John Cullum, Vince Piazza, Colin Quinn, Goya Robles, Chazz Palmitieri, Lyle Kessler, Tara Westwood, Robert John Burke, Patty McCormac and Joe Pantoliano.

After studying acting with the widely respected Wynn Handman and Peggy Fuery, Bobby Moresco opened The Actor's Gym in New York and then moved the company to Los Angeles in 1978. Still running today, with co-Artistic Director Amanda Moresco, the "Gym" specializes in developing new work for stage, film and television. Moresco developed "WORKING" with the Whitefire Theatre in 2017 and received Best Director at The Valley Theater Awards.

AMT Theater was established in 2021 and has quickly become one of the most popular Off Broadway houses in New York. The brainchild of longtime collaborators Al Tapper and Tony Sportiello, the theater strives to produce professional work at affordable prices while maintaining a foothold in the popular Hell's Kitchen area.

Tickets for WORKING 2025 are $50 and can be purchased at amttheater.org.

Comments