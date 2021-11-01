WINNIE THE POOH's Great Hunny Pot Hunt Begins Today

Beginning today, November 1, the Great Hunny Pot Hunt begins in celebration of the opening of Rockefeller Productions Disney's Winnie the Pooh. Pooh's Hunny Pots will be "hidden" throughout New York City until the end of the month.

They can be found at:

Honeybrains

372 Lafayette Street (Noho)

34 West 22nd Street (Flatiron)

611 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor (Saks Fifth Avenue)

916 8th Avenue (Midtown)

Time for something sweet! Try Honeybrains' scrumptious Nut & Honey Latte (Espresso, Raw Honey and Unsweetened Almond Milk) for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Schmackary's

362 West 45th Street

Pooh bears work better on a full stomach, you see... Stop by Schmackary's during the month of November to try "Pooh's Honey Pot Cookie".

Little Pie Company

424 West 43rd Street

Present your ticket at Little Pie Company for 20% off a whole small pie. Expires December 31, 2021.

Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm

75 9th Avenue (inside Chelsea Market)

Stop by Chelsea Market for a complimentary honey tasting and do pick up a honey stick or two while you're there.

Andrew's Honey

16th Street and Union Square West (Greenmarket)

Make sure to treat yourself to a smackerel of Andrew's Comb Honey, a snack as close to the hive as you can get. *Available Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday only.

More pots are being "hidden" daily, please check the website for additional locations.

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) are captivating audiences of ages in a new beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Disney's Winnie the Pooh will celebrate its official opening on November 4 at the newly renamed Hundreds Acre Woods Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

The new show features The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne. In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love.

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions announces one of the country's most thorough and considerate safety protocols for their highly anticipated new musical which includes keeping in line with current CDC and industry safety standards, all patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the theatre, and every person 12 + will be required to show proof of vaccine before entering the theatre. Those under 12 years old will be required to show evidence of a negative PCR COVID test within 3 days of the performance or a negative COVID rapid antigen test from a doctor or testing site within 6 hours of performance.

Rockefeller Productions has made testing free and easy as they have partnered with Dr. Karen Thornton to provide free rapid on-site testing directly outside of Theatre Row up to 1.5 hours before curtain time. These safety measures are the most complete and thoughtful plan to bring audiences back to the theatre with confidence.

The cast and creative team include Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street", Off-Broadway: Paddington Gets in a Jam ) as Pooh, Chris Palmieri (TV: Emmy nominated "Snug's House") as Tigger, Kirsty Moon (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam) and Kristina Dizon (National Tour: Sesame Street) alternating the roles of Piglet/Roo and Kanga, Emmanuel Elpenord (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Eeyore, Rabbit & Owl, Kaydn Kuioka, Max Lamberg, and Cooper Lantz share the role of Christopher Robin and Sebastiano Ricci is the understudy. The creative team includes Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Lindsay McWilliams (Costume Designer), Nate Edmondson (Original Music and Orchestrations) Matthew Lish (Lead Puppet Builder), David Goldstein (Set Designer) and Hannah Delmore (Production Stage Manager).

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam).

Produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions

Tickets are now available by visiting www.WinnieThePoohShow.com