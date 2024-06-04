WINNERS, A Neuro-divergent Queer Comedy, to be Presented At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WINNERS, a quirky queer comedy about a clueless competitive family, will be presented as a staged reading by the Tank as part of PrideFest on Tuesday, June 25 at 7pm.

Written by Emma Goldman-Sherman and directed by Kate Trammell, WINNERS is a 2024 O'Neill semifinalist about late-in-life autism diagnosis, 2 funerals, 2 coming-outs, all-you-can-eat buffets, and a lot of forgiveness.

Goldman-Sherman says they didn't understand what they were writing about until they got their own diagnosis and the way it changed their life.

WINNERS features an all-neurodivergent cast and creative team, including Shoshanna Gleich (writer, director and actor in the award-winning film Dinner at JoJo's), Sarah Kaufman (recently appeared as Agnes in EPIC Player's She Kills Monsters), Sydney Kurland (recently seen as Wendla in EPIC's production of Spring Awakening), Mark Quiles (recently appeared as Amir in Thomas Block's premiere of “Oud Player on the Tel” and numerous film and TV roles).

Director Kate Trammell is an Arts administrator, Director, Educator, and Autistic advocate based in New York City. She initially began her career as an actress in her home state of Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre with an emphasis on Acting & Directing from Sam Houston State University and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Theatre from New York University. Her work has been featured on the “WellAttended” podcast, Teaching Artist Journal, and On The Spectrum. Select Directing credits include: The Perfection of the Donut, Spectrum: A New Musical, Total Bummer Summer. IG: @thekatetrammell

Emma Goldman-Sherman (FUKT) is an audhd, queer, nonbinary playwright whose plays have been produced on 4 continents and include the podcast, Abraham's Daughters (a Waterworks and a Henley Rose finalist), available at TheParsnipShip.com, PlayingOnAir.org and elsewhere. Their plays have been finalists at BAPF, Bridge Initiative, Campfire, Unicorn (3x), and Cutting Ball (3x). They've received residencies at the Millay Colony, Ragdale & twice at WordBridge where they have also worked as a dramaturg. Their plays are published by Applause, Brooklyn Publishers, Next Stage, and Smith & Kraus. Member: Dramatists Guild, LMDA, and Honor Roll! More at the newplayexchange.com. They teach for the Dramatists Guild Institute and support writers and artists at https://www.bravespace.online/

and write about wholeness and creativity at https://goldmansherman.substack.com

LOCATION: The Tank 312 W36th St. NYC.

TIME: 7pm, Tuesday, June 25.

Tickets $22 and up; here: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2024/6/25/winners

